WCCLS: Bees and teas among upcoming WashCo library programs

Washington County libraries have events coming up for kids, teens and adults, from March 31.

All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Aloha

14755 S.W. Farmington Road

THE MUSIC OF BEES — Have all your questions about bees and beekeeping answered by a representative from the Tualatin Valley Beekeepers Association from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. For adults. Book club members will also discuss "The Music of Bees" by Eileen Garvin. Non-members and those who haven't read the book but are interested in bees are welcome to participate in this virtual meeting. Find more information at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

DÍA DE LOS NIÑOS Y LIBROS TAKE & MAKE — Pick up a take-home kit complete with supplies to create a variety of musical instruments to accompany Día de los Niños y Libros festivities, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25. Suitable for children under 5. While supplies last.

Banks

42461 N.W. Market St.

START A VEGETABLE GARDEN WORKSHOP — Join the library for a morning of learning about vegetable gardening, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 9. This in-person program will include a hands-on session of seed planting with some seeds to take home. Call 503-324-1382 or email BanksPL@wccls.org to register.

ART LAB FOR ELEMENTARY — Examine the art of Faith Ringgold and make a self-portrait on fabric from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. For kids.

TINKER TUESDAY — See what kind of music you can make with the Makey Makey, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. For kids. Call 503-324-1382 or email BanksPL@wccls.org to register.

Beaverton

12375 S.W. Fifth St.

ARMIN TOLENTINO — Hear from Clark County, Washington, poet laureate Armin Tolentino from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 2. Grades 6-12. This virtual program is co-hosted by the Young Willamette Writers. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

PREVENTING FOOD WASTE AT HOME — Learn simple tips you can use at home to prevent food waste from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. For adults. This in-person program is presented by Kate Taylor, the Beaverton city government's waste reduction specialist.

BOOK & MEDIA SALE — Find one of thousands of vintage and current books, DVDs, CDs and more from Wednesday, April 6, through Sunday, April 10. Sale proceeds benefit the library. Bring your own bag and fill for $5.

SPRING CRAFTS — Drop in and create a spring-themed craft with assistance from the Teen Library Council, noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Grades K-4. This is an in-person program.

DREAMERS, LEADERS & LEGENDS: GWENDOLYN BROOKS — Learn about and celebrate Gwendolyn Brooks from 4-4:45 p.m. Monday, April 11. Grades K-5. Participants will read a book, explore her history and write some poetry. This is a virtual program. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

STARTING YOUR VEGETABLE GARDEN — Learn from a Master Gardener how to pick a site, prepare soil, and plant (and maintain!) your very own vegetable garden, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. For adults. This virtual program is presented in collaboration with the Oregon State University Extension Service. Find more information and a meeting link at beavertonlibrary.org/calendar.aspx.

CHALLENGING OUR INNER BECKY — Learn to develop opportunities to interrupt behaviors that can get in the way of advancing equity work and allyship, from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. For adults. This in-person program is led by Emily Drew, associate professor of sociology and ethnic studies at Willamette University. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

AN EVENING WITH REYNA GRANDE — Hear from author Reyna Grande about her experiences emigrating to the United States from Mexico, balancing life between two cultures, and overcoming adversity to become a published author, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 14. This in-person program is suitable for all ages.

PUFFY PAINT — Make art while making a mess from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Ages 2-8. This is an in-person event. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

HOW TO BE A BETTER FRIEND — Learn simple tools to start listening with empathy from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20. For adults. This virtual program features speakers Laurel Wonder of the Oregon Behavioral Health Initiative and Kera Magarill from Washington County Disability, Aging and Veterans Services. Register at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION — Join the library for arts and crafts from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, or Sunday, April 24. Ages 2-12. This is a drop-in, in-person program.

DREAMERS, LEADERS & LEGENDS: WANGARI MAATHAI — Learn about and celebrate Wangari Maathai from 4-4:45 p.m. Monday, April 25. Grades K-5. Participants will read a book, explore her history and make seed bombs. Registration required at beavertonlibrary.org/register.

Cedar Mill

1080 N.W. Saltzman Road

TEEN GAME NIGHT — Compete in teams of two to win the Amazing Library Race from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 22. Ages 11-18. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Cornelius

1370 N. Adair St.

POETRY BEYOND APRIL — Explore and test different strategies with poet and educator Rana Tahir to keep the poet in you inspired and flowing with ideas, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. For teens. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

PLANT A SEED — Decorate a glass jar and plant a sunflower seed from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Ages 5-10 with adult support. This is a bilingual program (English and Spanish). Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

INTRO TO MONEY — Learn how money works and the difference between "wants" and "needs," from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, April 11. Grades K-2. This program is presented by Financial Beginnings Oregon. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

CREDIT: BUILD AND IMPROVE IT — Learn about credit scores and what you can do to boost your score from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, April 12. For adults. This program is presented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

SPEND SMART, EAT SMART — Learn how to make informed decisions on grocery purchases and take charge of your food budget from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, April 12. For adults. This program is presented by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Register at moneysmartweek.org.

MOVIE MATINEE — Watch James Bond's latest adventure, "No Time to Die," from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. Rated PG-13. This is a drop-in program at the library.

BUYING OR REFINANCING A HOME — Learn about the homebuying and refinancing process and get tips and tools for avoiding predatory lenders, 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, April 13. For adults. This program is presented by North West Housing Partnership. Register at moneysmartweek.org.

CREDIT AND DEBT — Learn how to maintain strong credit, monitor your own credit report and score, and the nitty-gritty of loans and planning major purchases, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. For adults. This program is presented by Financial Beginnings Oregon. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

UNDERSTANDING SOCIAL SECURITY — Learn the entitlement factors for benefits, the options to start benefits at various ages, and online tools and resources for Social Security from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, April 14. For adults. This program is presented by the Social Security Administration. It's recommended that participants have their Social Security statement with them for reference during this webinar. Register at moneysmartweek.org.

SMART SAVINGS — Learn how to create smart savings goals, generate a budget and spending plan, and develop a unique budget tracking system from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. For teens. This program is presented by Financial Beginnings Oregon. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

PROTECTING YOURSELF — Learn the major types of insurance and review current and potential future insurance needs, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. For adults. This program is presented by Financial Beginnings Oregon. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

GOALS & TOOLS — Develop short-, medium- and long-term goals for your money and learn how to achieve them, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15. For adults. This program is presented by Financial Beginnings Oregon. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

SAVING & RETIREMENT — Lay the groundwork to save for your future from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16. For adults. This program is presented by Financial Beginnings Oregon. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

BUG HOTEL — Design and create your very own backyard bug hotel from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Ages 5-11. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

WILDFLOWER SEED BOMBS — Celebrate Earth Day and practice your STEM skills by making your very own wildflower seed bombs from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. Grades 6-12. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

FAMILY MOVIE DAY — Celebrate Earth Day by watching "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 22. All ages welcome. This is a drop-in, in-person event.

Forest Grove

2114 Pacific Ave.

A HISTORY OF HOUSING DISCRIMINATION IN OREGON — Learn Oregon's little-known history of housing displacement, discrimination and segregation and how it has laid the foundation for the disparities we see in our state today, from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. For adults. This virtual program is led by Samuel Goldberg, education and outreach specialist at the Fair Housing Council of Oregon. It will be available on the library's YouTube channel with a livestreamed discussion.

PLANTABLE PAPER — Explore how paper recycling works through take-and-recreate kits available from the library all day Thursday, April 14. Ages 12-18. In addition to demonstrating how paper is recycled, the kits will include materials to plant flowers and repurpose your homemade paper into a card. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

VIRTUAL DEATH CAFÉ — Talk about death, dying, end of life and more in a safe, supportive and confidential space from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 16. For adults. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Garden Home

7475 S.W. Oleson Road

VIRTUAL NERD NIGHT — Test your wits against other trivia fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. For adults. Playing with a team of up to five is recommended, but you can also play solo. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

CRAFTERNOON TEA — Catch up with your favorite crafters and meet some new friends from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, as the library hosts its first in-person Crafternoon Tea event since early 2020. For adults. Bring your own craft project to work on and enjoy the company of fellow craft enthusiasts. This is an outdoor program. Tea will be provided.

ANALYZING STORY SCENES IN REVISION — Learn from author Rosanne Parry about how to revise your novel scene by scene, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. For adults. This presentation is part of the library's monthly Garden Gnomes du Plume writers' group virtual meeting. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Hillsboro

2850 N.E. Brookwood Pkwy.

FAMILY SECRETS — Learn how to navigate unexpected genealogical finds with speakers Candice Buchanan and Sheree Budge, who are reference librarians at the Library of Congress, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 9. For adults. This presentation is part of the Genealogical Society of Washington County's monthly virtual meeting. Find more information at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

TRIVIA NIGHT — Join fellow library patrons for trivia from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. For adults. Hosted by the library's quiz masters, this event is held at Vertigo Brewing, 21420 N.W. Nicholas Court.

COSPLAY MEETUP — Learn more about crafting costumes and armor for cosplaying from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 16. All ages, skill levels and skill sets are welcome. Basic supplies and equipment provided. This is an in-person, drop-in event.

BEYOND VOTING: ELECTIONS AND CAMPAIGN FINANCING — Learn about the United States' electoral systems and how political campaigns are financed from educator Donna Cohen, 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 24. For adults and teens. This is a virtual program. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

North Plains

31334 N.W. Commercial St.

TEEN COUNCIL CELEBRATION — Celebrate good times at the library from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Friday, April 1. All teens welcome. There will be sweet treats and snacks.

EVERYONE CAN COOK! — Learn how to make a beef stew with floral focaccia bread from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Suitable for the whole family. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Sherwood

22560 S.W. Pine St.

EASY CAR MAINTENANCE & REPAIR — Learn basic car maintenance and easy repairs you can do on your own, complete with a live demonstration in the library parking lot, from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 2. For adults. This in-person program is led by Cam Durrell from Sherwood Les Schwab. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

EASY JOB SEARCH & INTERVIEW TIPS — Learn basic job search skills, resume ideas and interviewing tips from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 9. For adults. This in-person program is presented by WorkSource Tigard. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

ADULT BOOK DISCUSSION — Talk about "The Book of Lost Names" by Kristin Harmel from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. For adults. This is a virtual program. The book is available in Libby as well as via checkout from the library. Email askusSPL@wccls.org to register.

PERSONAL FINANCE WORKSHOP — Learn all the steps you need to know to create a plan for your money from author and radio host Lillian Karabaic, 6-7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 14. For adults. This is a virtual program. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

EASY NUTRITION & FOOD SAFETY — Get basic nutrition tips and a cooking demonstration with food safety and preparation techniques, from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 16. For adults. This is an in-person program led by Jessica Nicoud from Providence Health. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

Tualatin

18878 S.W. Martinazzi Ave.

TEEN MAKE STUFF — Come to the makerspace after hours, 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 25, to create awesome things. Grades 6-12. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

SILHOUETTE VINYL CUTTERS — Learn how to use the makerspace's vinyl cutters from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. For adults and teens. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

KIDS MAKE STUFF — Make a felt Pikachu in the makerspace from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. Grades 1-6. Family help is encouraged for younger participants. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

EGGS-CELLENT EGG HUNT — Compete to find hidden treasures at the library from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15. For teens. Prizes will be given out to winners. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

THE POT PARTY — Bring your houseplant by the library and get it moved into a rad new home from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. For all ages. The library will have terra cotta pots to be painted, decorated and bedazzled in the makerspace. Fresh potting soil will also be available, as will a few small houseplants that you can pot and take home. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

RAPIDFIRE KILN — Learn how to use the makerspace's RapidFire kiln from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. For adults and teens. Registration required at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.

