Events: Symphony orchestra in Hillsboro, improv in Beaverton

By Mark Miller
Hillsboro News-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8ZeS_0ev3w6xF00 Westside venues host musicals, dance troupes, singer-songwriters and more, from March 31 on.

Exhibits

GLOBAL WARNING — A group exhibit curated by Chehalem Cultural Center arts director Carissa Burkett features work addressing our global ecological concerns, displayed through Friday, April 1. Featured artists include Tyler Brumfield, Cynthia Camlin, Ann Chadwick Reid, Noelle Evans, Aron Johnston, Christina Kemp, Sheryl LeBlanc, Molly Magai, Natalie Niblack and KaitLynn Spain. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

CREATIVE BRILLIANCE — Bonnie Burbidge, Elizabeth Higgins, Alice Hill, Jaymee Martin, Lynee Phelps, Justin Rueff, and Victoria Shaw share their artistic talents in this exhibit through April 22. All of the artists are educators at the Walters, and their work gives a glimpse into their class offerings. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

MARCH/APRIL ARTIST RECEPTION — The Valley Art Gallery is displaying the work of local artists Andrea O'Reilly, Carol Schallberger, Dave Weber and Maureen Zoebelein in March and April. Valley Art Gallery, 2022 Main St. in Forest Grove.

SPRING AWARD SHOW — Village Gallery of Arts exhibits award-winning artwork through May 1. Mixed-media artist Kerry Schroeder is this year's juror, while artist Laura Hopper's "big and bold painting" will be showcased. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill.

CELILO â€“ NEVER SILENCED — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts "Celilo — Never Silenced," featuring the work of Indigenous artists Don Bailey, Rick Bartow, Joe Cantrell, Jonnel Covault, Ed Edmo, Joe Fedderson, Analee Fuentes, Sean Gallagher, Lillian Pitt, Pah-tu Pitt, Richard Rowland, Sara Siestreem, Gail Tremblay, and Richard York, through June 5. Artwork depicts and explores the history of Wyam (Celilo Falls), a sacred ground, gathering place and important fishery for generations destroyed by the construction of The Dalles Dam in 1957. The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

SWEDISH CABINS — Cultural nonprofit organization Nordic Northwest presents the exhibit "Swedish Cabins: The Legacy of Henry Steiner and Fogelbo," on display through June 5. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.

FIRE & ICE — Form, technique and subject are contrasted in this exhibit from April 5 through May 20. Presented are ceramic works by East Creek Art, depicting flame and ash, and photographs by Don Jacobsen, showing ice formations along the Columbia River Gorge and thermal pools at Yellowstone National Park. A reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

Music

CHRIS COUCH — The frontman and chief songwriter of World's Finest brings his original music to the Garage Door for a free live show from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 1. Ages 21 and over. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

J.T. WISE DUO — Rock, blues and Americana performers play live at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 2. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

JACOB WESTFALL — Indie singer-songwriter Jacob Westfall returns to the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 8. Music fans may recognize him from appearances on "American Idol" and "The Voice." This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

HILLSBORO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA — In an evening of world-renowned classical music, well-known popular arrangements, and locally composed original pieces, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, the Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra presents three of its ensembles: Jazz & the Harpist, a brass quintet, and a woodwind quintet. Tickets $12 advance, $15 day of show, at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/hillsboro-symphony-orchestra. All proceeds go to support the Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra. The Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

EDGE — Classic and Southern rock collide with this show from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Garage Door. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

OMAR SOSA & SECKOU KEITA SUBA TRIO — Cuban piano virtuoso Omar Sosa and Senegalese kora master Seckou Keita perform featuring percussionist Gustavo Ovalles at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Tickets from $30 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

GABRIEL KAHANE — Oregon Symphony presents the world premiere of Gabriel Kahane's new song cycle, "Magnificent Bird," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. At once intimate and ambitious, Kahane's latest work toggles between personal loss and a series of public crises that continue to roil the nation. Tickets from $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

JACK MCMAHON — Featuring country blues and acoustic roots, singer-songwriter Jack McMahon performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 15. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

OREGON SYMPHONY — George Frideric Handel's "Water Music" becomes a foil for five contemporary works that draw inspiration from water as the Oregon Symphony performs "Be as Water" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15. Along with selections from Handel, music by Andy Akiho, Timo Andres, Inti Figgis-Vizueta, Nico Muhly and Gabriella Smith will be featured. Tickets from $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

PAUL MAUER — Now a solo act, acoustic indie-rocker Paul Mauer performs at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 16. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

COLIN MELOY — Indie folk-rock ensemble The Decemberists' frontman and songwriter appears for a solo show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Tickets from $45 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

DAKHABRAKHA — Its name meaning "give/take" in Ukrainian, this quartet from Kyiv, the capital city of war-torn Ukraine, performs an eclectic but undeniably Ukrainian blend of folk, punk and pop music in two 7:30 p.m. shows Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18. Tickets from $25 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

THE AMERICAN REFRAIN — A celebration of jazz, this hour-long show from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, with narration walks the audience through the tenets of the genre and how it has shaped community, culture and music. There is no charge for admission, but seats must be reserved at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

ACOUSTIC MINDS — Identical twin sisters Jenni and Amanda Price perform their soul-tronic dance-pop at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 22. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

THE BEN ROSENBLUM TRIO — Award-winning New York City jazz pianist and accordionist Ben Rosenblum leads a trio of performers in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22. Tickets from $25 at chehalemculturalcenter.org. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

SONNY HESS — Local blues legend Sonny Hess performs fiery rhythm and blues at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 23. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

JOHN SCOFIELD — Triple Grammy-winning jazz guitarist John Scofield performs a show featuring Vicente Archer, Jon Cowherd and Josh Dion at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Tickets from $29.50 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

LISA LYNNE & ARYEH FRANKFURTER — Hear Celtic harps, rare instruments and wondrous stories from performers Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, April 24. This is a free performance most suitable for adults, held in a comfortable library hearth space. Tualatin Public Library, 18878 S.W. Martinazzi Ave.

SPRING ACCORDION CELEBRATION — Andy Mirkovich is the featured performer at the first accordion celebration in Forest Grove since October 2019, set to take place from 1:30-5 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Amateur and professional accordionists alike will entertain the audience. Tickets $5 at the door. Forest Grove Senior/Community Center, 2037 Douglas St. in Forest Grove.

TAMBUCO PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE — The four-time Grammy nominees showcase the limitless colors, voices, and expressive capabilities of percussion instruments, from the melodic strains of four marimbas to the rhythmic sounds of tapping stones, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Tickets from $35.50 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sWU7_0ev3w6xF00

Theater & Dance

ORIGINS — White Bird presents "Origins," a hip-hop dance performance by Versa-Style Dance Company, opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1. The show follows the evolution of hip-hop dance from its roots in communities of color. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday before closing with a 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, matinee. Tickets from $19 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

NASSIM — The Reser presents "Nassim," an innovative play that explores the power of language and friendship, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9. The play features a different actor every night: Josie Seid on April 8 and Troy Metcalf on April 9. Tickets from $25 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

LEADING LADIES — Lakewood Theatre Co. presents "Leading Ladies," a comedy written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Stephanie Mulligan, through Sunday, April 10. The play, in which two struggling Shakespearean actors scheme to inherit a stranger's wealth, is described as "Some Like It Hot" meets "Twelfth Night." Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus a special showing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test are required for all audience members age 12 and older. Tickets from $25 at lakewood-center.org. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

DON'T HUG ME — Broadway Rose Theatre Co. presents "Don't Hug Me," a Minnesota musical comedy directed and choreographed by Dan Murphy, beginning Thursday, April 14. The production is described as "Fargo" meets "The Music Man," without the blood or the trombones. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, except on Easter Sunday, through May 8. Tickets from $5 at broadwayrose.org. Broadway Rose New Stage, 12850 S.W. Grant Ave. in Tigard.

SEA SICK — The Reser presents the Theatre Center's "Sea Sick," written and performed by Alanna Mitchell and directed by Franco Boni with Ravi Jain, with two showings at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22. An award-winning Canadian journalist and author, Mitchell explores the deep topics of climate change and the changing state of the global ocean, but not without her own wit and hope for the future. Tickets $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

Hillsboro News-Times

Portland Community College gets $800,000 grant for AI training

Portland Community College promises more access to artificial intelligence job training for all.Portland Community College is slated to receive $800,000 for artificial intelligence (AI) career training for students. The grant money was part of a more than $10 million funding package secured by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer and signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month. The $800,000 windfall appropriation will allow PCC to bolster Oregon's AI workforce training. {img:329787}Outgoing PCC President Mark Mitsui thanked Rep. Blumenauer, saying the funding will "democratize access to AI technology" while helping Portland students from marginalized communities get trained on modern and...
Hillsboro News-Times

Longtime Oregon political influencer Gerry Frank dies

Frank remembered his commitment to the state, travel, food and the 'Oregon Way.'Oregon lost its global ambassador, its "third senator" and its human Rolodex on Sunday, March 13: Gerry Frank. Frank, 98, was a fourth-generation Oregonian who came to Salem in the 1950s to open and manage Meier & Frank's first branch store. But his influence was global: serving as Sen. Mark Hatfield's chief of staff for 20 years; interacting with world leaders, from Tony Blair to Mother Teresa, and visiting more than 150 countries; writing and continually updating a bestselling guidebook to New York City, and...
Hillsboro News-Times

WCCLS: Libraries prepare 'how-to' series, author talks

Lots of opportunities to hear from experts are coming up thanks to Washington County libraries, from March 24.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. COMMUNITY GARDEN CLEANUP — Come and get the community garden ready to produce again from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 26. Volunteers are asked to wear gloves and dress for the weather. Call 503-324-1382 or email BanksPL@wccls.org to register. START A VEGETABLE GARDEN WORKSHOP — Join the library for a morning of learning about vegetable gardening, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 9. This in-person program will include a hands-on...
Hillsboro News-Times

Taking pinball to the Next Level: Hillsboro store loves the game

Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum is one of the largest local spots for pinball, in an area that is world famous for it. While it opened in Hillsboro in 2017, Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum is celebrating a de facto "grand reopening" this year now that pandemic restrictions have finally been lifted. The owners say they've weathered the storm of COVID-19 closures and are ready to hit the ground running in 2022. The store is one of the largest local pinball palaces, which is saying something for the Portland area. The Pacific Northwest is a beacon...
Hillsboro News-Times

WashCo tries to do better with community shelter meetings

Thursday's meeting for Hillsboro and Aloha saw very few in attendance despite efforts to advertise.Washington County officials heard from the communities of Hillsboro and Aloha on Thursday, March 10 for a virtual forum about where to put future homeless shelters. The resounding message: Washington County has heard your complaints and is working to do better. Local business owners and residents again railed against the county's location of a shelter at the former Econo Lodge motel on 10th Avenue in Hillsboro, saying that the county's haste to open the shelter led to poor communication with nearby property owners. The...
Hillsboro News-Times

Pham, Hindley to face each other in Oregon House District 36 race

The Hillsboro Democrat and Hazeldale Republican were the only two candidates to file before last week's deadline.House District 36 is among those that have been the most drastically redrawn in this year's redistricting. While Sheri Schouten has represented much of the city of Beaverton, her new district of residence encompasses pieces of South Hillsboro, along with a swath of unincorporated, partly rural Washington County south to the Yamhill County line. Most of its Beaverton territory has been moved into neighboring districts, leaving only parts of West Beaverton in the new House District 36. Schouten chose to retire rather than start...
Hillsboro News-Times

Diverse crowd attends Nueva Esperanza groundbreaking

The new Hillsboro apartment complex will provide 150 affordable housing units for low-income families.Around 100 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, March 30, for the first affordable housing project in Hillsboro that's paid for by the 2018 Metro housing bond. The surprisingly large crowd demonstrated how much interest there is in the Nueva Esperanza housing development — and the aim of the project ties into the "new hope" theme of the complex's Spanish name. The apartment complex will provide 150 affordable housing units, going to families who make 60% or less of the area's median income. For...
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

