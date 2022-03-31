ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen today: The sounds of Indonesia

By WSHU
wshu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoulenc was so entranced by the sound of the Indonesian...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
LiveScience

Meet 'Horridus,' one of the most complete Triceratops fossils ever found

A massive Triceratops that died 67 million years ago left behind a near-complete skeleton that is among the most intact ever found. Nicknamed "Horridus" after the species name (Triceratops horridus), the fossil, which is about 85% complete, made its public debut on March 12 at Melbourne Museum in Australia in the new exhibit "Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs," representatives said in a statement.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianos#The Sounds#Poulenc#Indonesian
ARTnews

Mexico Convinces Viennese Gallery to Halt Sale of Precious Artifact

Click here to read the full article. Last week, the Mexican Ministry of Culture made an appeal for European galleries not to sell off precious Mexican artifacts. In its announcement, the ministry said it had identified more than 100 objects that were set to be sold in auctions in the following weeks at various auction houses, including Setdart in Barcelona, Carlo Bonte in Bruges, and Ader in Paris, as well as at the Vienna-based Galerie Zacke in Vienna. “From the Government of Mexico, we strongly regret and condemn this sale, whose pieces constitute the property of the Nation, inalienable and imprescriptible,...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
The Independent

Australia floods: Trapped baby rescued just moments before swallowing mud and passing out

An infant trapped in mud for around 24 hours after a landslide in southeastern Australia was rescued by a woman just moments before it swallowed mud and passed out.Australia’s southeastern regions have been hit by deadly floods caused by heavy rain, leading to the declaration of a national emergency after at least 22 people lost their lives and tens of thousands were forced to evacuate their homes. The child was found amid widespread devastation caused by a landslide that swept away homes in New South Wales’s Upper Main Arm Valley. According to Australian weekly The Saturday Paper, the child...
AUSTRALIA
The Guardian

Australian scientists solve mystery of moment monotremes migrated

Researchers have pinpointed exactly how and when echidnas likely arrived in Australia as part of a fossil analysis shedding new light on the origins of egg-laying mammals. The platypus and four species of echidna are the only remaining living monotremes – mammals that lay eggs instead of giving birth to live young. New analysis of every monotreme fossil discovered to date has recast the earliest history of the animals.
SCIENCE
newsnet5

29 pilot whales die after mass breach in New Zealand

At least 29 pilot whales are dead following a mass stranding on New Zealand’s South Island, according to the country’s Department of Conservation. “It is a sad morning following the stranding of 34 pilot whales on Farewell Spit with 29 dead,” New Zealand’s Department of Conservation announced in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
ANIMALS
makeuseof.com

5 Amazing Sound Apps to Amplify Your Windows Listening Experience

As a Windows user, you would be playing games, enjoying music, and also watching movies and YouTube videos on your PC. You'll agree that each of these experiences gets better if it sounds great too. There are many apps that can boost the sound of your Windows PC and the...
COMPUTERS
vazeer

World’s Shortest Living woman in India

Twenty-nine year-old Jyoti Amge from Nagpur, Maharashtra, India, Born: 16 December 1993, Nagpur in India. Is one of the smallest girl in the world, standing only 23.3in (60 cm) Tall and weighing al little over 11: N (5 kg). Despite weighing only 9 Lb (4 kg) Height: 63 cm. More than she did when she was born, jyoti says she is no different from other people. She is proud to be smaller and enjoys all the extra attentions she receives. She has a large collection of dresses like any teenager, and dreams of becoming an actress she has already starred in a video with Indian pop star Mika singh. Jyou.

Comments / 0

Community Policy