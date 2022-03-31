ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Taskmaster series 13 return date confirmed

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTaskmaster is back for a brand-new series and Channel 4 has confirmed when season 13 of the hit comedy game show will finally hit screens. The broadcaster has confirmed that the Taskmaster series 13 premiere will air on Thursday, April 14 at 9pm on Channel 4. Once again presented...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Umbrella Academy season 3 release date confirmed

The release date and first look at the highly-anticipated season three of The Umbrella Academy has finally been dropped by Netflix. After waiting over a year and a half following the dramatic end of season two, our favourite group of dysfunctional siblings is officially returning to screens on June 22 for ten brand-new episodes.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Peaky Blinders finale pics tease how the series will end

Peaky Blinders spoilers for the final episode follow. Peaky Blinders has revealed some brand new teaser pictures ahead of the drama's eagerly-anticipated final episode this weekend, and they seem to promise that there won't be a let-up in the action before the series is over. The sixth and final episode...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ardal O'hanlon
Person
Judi Love
Person
Bridget Christie
Person
Alex Horne
Person
Greg Davies
digitalspy.com

Twilight star Ashley Greene announces pregnancy with sweet photos

Congratulations are in order for Twilight actress Ashley Greene, who has announced that she is expected a baby with her husband Paul Khory. The star, who played the future-seeing vampire Alice Cullen in the film series, made the announcement in an Instagram post where she shared black and white photos of the two embracing and showing off a photo of their baby scan.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Demi Lovato Will No Longer Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Hungry’, Will Remain As Executive Producer

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: This is a surprise. Demi Lovato, who had been attached as star in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Hungry for a year, has stepped down from acting duties in the project just as it was about to start production. Lovato, along with their manager Scooter Braun, remain executive producers. The role is being recast, with the goal to have a replacement shortly so the pilot stays on schedule. According to sources, Lovato bowed out as an actor due to scheduling issues. Written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and to be directed by James Burrows,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taskmaster#Channel 4#Apollo#The Taskmaster Academy
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Torchwood and Game of Thrones star's new thriller

Game of Thrones and Torchwood star Burn Gorman is back in a new thriller titled Watcher, and ahead of its cinema release in a few months, its first trailer has dropped. The Stranger and It Follows actress Maika Monroe leads the film as Julia, a woman who moves to Romania when her husband, played by Nocturnal Animals and Greyhound's Karl Glusman, relocates to his homeland for a new job, abandoning her acting career in the process.
MOVIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Demore Barnes Returns To Reprise Christian Garland Role

Click here to read the full article. A familiar face will be returning to Law & Order: SVU. Demore Barnes, who portrayed Deputy Chief Christian Garland in the NBC procedural, will return to reprise the role in an upcoming episode, Deadline has confirmed. Garland joined the series in the 21st season as a recurring and was promoted to series regular in Season 22. He exited the series in the second half of the Season 23 premiere, “Never Turn Your Back On Them”. Barnes’ Garland had left his job after disagreeing with higher-ups about the way police misconduct was being handled in...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
digitalspy.com

Grown-ish confirms six cast exits after season 4 finale

Grown-ish spoilers follow. Following the sitcom's game-changing season 4 finale, Grown-ish has announced the departures of six key cast members. During the episode 'Empire State of Mind', which aired last night (March 24) in the US, Yara Shahidi's central character Zoey Johnson relocated to New York with Trevor Jackson's Aaron Jackson, leaving their futures in Los Angeles clouded in uncertainty.
TV SERIES
Floor8

Bridgerton season 3 potential release date on Netflix

Shonda Rhymes' popular regency drama on Netflix, could already have a potential release date for its season 3! Some spoilers for season 2 up ahead, so read with caution!. Bridgerton has been a phenomenon around the world since its initial release on the streaming giant, and with the return of season 2 on March 25, its inevitable that many are looking towards the future and wondering when the next chapter in the series, based on the popular novels by Julia Quinn. will grace our screens again!
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Walker' Season 3 Renewal Revealed by The CW

The CW has renewed its hit revival series Walker for a third season. The network ordered a new installment of the show along with several others: All American (season 5), Riverdale (season 7), The Flash (season 9), Nancy Drew (season 4), Kung Fu (season 3), Superman & Lois (season 3).
TV SERIES
NME

The release date for ‘Scream 6’ has been confirmed

The release date for the next instalment of the Scream series has been confirmed. The film will once again be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will also return. The fifth chapter in the long-running franchise arrived earlier this year and saw...
MOVIES
defpen

Mike Epps Returns To The Stage For The ‘Indiana Mike’ Trailer

Mike Epps may be preparing for a role in Sanaa Lathan’s upcoming film, On The Come Up, but he will always make time to return to the stage. In the newly released trailer from Netflix, Epps tackles the COVID-19 pandemic, social media trends, relationships and more in his latest comedy special.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

E4 Hollyoaks: 30th March 2022 (Contains Spoilers)

Julie takes matters into her own hands. Tension continues to brew between Zara and Cindy. Surely that ending was a cover up for what might actually happen otherwise surely they have just given the whole thing away and the next dew months will be pointless?. If we now know Luke...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Scandal star joins packed cast of Cillian Murphy's new movie

Cillian Murphy's WWII biopic Oppenheimer has invited Scandal star Tony Goldwyn to join the party. First unveiled last October, this one's written and directed by Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight trilogy) – adapting Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin's 2005 book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Brian Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Edie Falco and Dean Norris to Star in HBO Max Comedy ‘The Parenting’

HBO Max is putting together an all-star cast for the upcoming original film “The Parenting.”. On Wednesday, the streamer announced that Brian Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Edie Falco and Dean Norris had been cast to star in the horror-comedy, which focuses on a young queer couple who rent a countryside cottage to host a weekend getaway with their parents, only to discover that it is inhabited by a 400-year-old poltergeist. The roles that Cox, Kudrow, Falco and Norris will be playing have yet to be announced.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy