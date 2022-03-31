ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres makes miscue at shortstop

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training action on Wednesday:

To the Max

Max Burt, who hit a grand slam on Tuesday, went deep again in the bottom of the eighth of the Yankees’ 11-3 loss to Toronto at Steinbrenner Field. The 25-year-old infielder, drafted in the 28th round in 2018 out of Northeastern, finished last season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Coming up short

Gleyber Torres started at shortstop and didn’t charge hard enough on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopper in the fourth with Teoscar Hernandez on first. It went for an infield hit, but Aaron Boone said of Torres’ approach, “That’s one you’ve got to really attack.”

Caught my eye

The Blue Jays used a severe shift on Joey Gallo in the seventh inning, with four outfielders and the three remaining infielders all on the right side of second base. Did it work? Hard to say. Gallo whiffed.

Thursday’s schedule

With one week to go before Opening Day, the Yankees visit the Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., at 1:05 p.m. with Jameson Taillon getting the start.

