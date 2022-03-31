ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks cap back-to-back with matchup vs. league-best Avs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJ41u_0ev3u7lY00

The Colorado Avalanche aren’t worried about reaching the postseason, but there is some concern what the lineup will be when the playoffs start.

The Central Division leaders have dealt with injuries all season, but two members of the top line are sidelined and there’s a chance they might miss the start of the postseason.

Short-handed Colorado will play host to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

If the Avalanche play as they did Tuesday night, they can survive — at least for a while — without Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Nathan MacKinnon (upper body). The 2-1 road win over the Calgary Flames gave Colorado 100 points for the season.

MacKinnon might not be as badly hurt as was first feared. He was sent home from the road trip before the Tuesday game for further examination and was skating Wednesday at the team’s practice facility.

The Sharks are coming off a 5-2 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night as they make the quick turnaround to play in Colorado. It is the last of three meetings between the teams this season, with Colorado having won the first two matchups, 6-2 in Denver on Nov. 13 and 5-3 in San Jose on March 18.

San Jose got Logan Couture back Wednesday after a one-game absence caused by an upper-body injury. Sharks winger Jonah Gadjovich did not play at Arizona due to an undisclosed ailment, and he is expected to miss three games.

San Jose reached the Western Conference finals in 2019 but have since become a team in transition. The Sharks, with 66 points, are likely to miss the postseason for the third straight year. Still, they aren’t limping to the finish line this season.

San Jose had won three of its last four before the loss at the Coyotes and now has an opportunity to slow down the top team in the NHL on Thursday. The Sharks are focused on winning even without the motivation of playing into May and beyond.

“I think that we had multiple chances,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said after the Wednesday defeat. “The difference of the game was really that they pounced on our mistakes and could capitalize, and we couldn’t.”

San Jose’s Timo Meier isn’t slowing down. The 25-year-old winger has five goals in his past five games and 30 for the season, matching his career high.

“Obviously, I love scoring goals, that’s no secret. But for me, the main focus is to win games,” he said. “My (personal) goals are with the team. I try to be the best player I can be for the team and contribute in that way.”

The Avalanche have been getting contributions throughout the lineup and have shown they can win with big offensive nights and low-scoring games. The Flames threw 45 shots on Darcy Kuemper on Tuesday night but only got one by him — on a five-on-three power play.

“I’m proud of our group to this point in the season,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Heightened sense of urgency, commitment, purpose, buy-in from our group, I think it says everything. We’re there for a reason and you got to give the guys credit — the maturity and growth of our team over the last couple of years.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut

48K+

Followers

41K+

Posts

18M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ClutchPoints

Maple Leafs net victory over Boston but lose crucial player to injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned two huge points Tuesday night, defeating the Boston Bruins 6-4. However, it was potentially a pyrrhic victory, as the Maple Leafs might have lost another goalie. During the first period, Toronto’s goalie Petr Mrazek was lifted from the game with a groin injury. He had allowed one goal on four shots in 7:44 of game play before exiting.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche have ‘high’ concern over Nathan MacKinnon’s hand injury after fight

Nathan MacKinnon’s decision to come to the defense of his teammates may end up proving quite costly for the Colorado Avalanche. Aves coach Jared Bednar revealed that MacKinnon will not be on the ice for Tuesday night’s clash against the Calgary Flame as a result of a hand injury he sustained during a fight on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild. Bednar went as far as to admit that there was a “high” level of concern regarding the superstar center’s hand, via Bleacher Report.
NHL
markerzone.com

MATCHUP OF THE NIGHT - COLORADO AVALANCHE @ CALGARY FLAMES

Two NHL powerhouses will go toe-to-toe tonight as the Presidents' Trophy favorite Colorado Avalanche visit the surprise Calgary Flames. The 46-14-6 Avalanche dominate the league this season in virtually every team statistic; they are star-studded and are lead by perennial Jack Adams' nominee, Jared Bednar. To boot, Joe Sakic proves himself a surgical tactician as he has stacked his team to win now & somehow still load up on valued prospects.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Teases Bruins Lineup Changes Ahead Of Devils Game

BOSTON — After the Bruins were thrashed by the Toronto Maple Leafs, falling 6-4 at TD Garden on Tuesday, head coach Bruce Cassidy said he’s looking to make some changes to the lineup before Boston takes the ice again. “There’ll be some changes Thursday,” Cassidy said following the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Bob Boughner
The Hockey Writers

Keller’s Injury Overshadows Coyotes’ 5-2 Win Over San Jose Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes returned home Wednesday after a three-game road trip in Canada, winless in their last six games and looking for a boost within the friendly confines of Gila River Arena. A night that seemed to be heading towards a celebration, though, turned into utter shock and disbelief in...
NHL
FOX Sports

Panthers beat Blackhawks 4-0, set club record for home wins

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 37 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Florida Panthers to a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Aleksander Barkov scored twice, Gustav Forsling had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Lomberg scored his fourth...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avs#The Colorado Avalanche#Central Division#The San Jose Sharks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC Sports

Sharks' Kahkonen won't settle for being 'good' NHL goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen has his eyes set on the bigger picture. Making his second start in a Sharks uniform since San Jose acquired him in a trade at the deadline, Kahkonen stopped 42 shots but allowed four goals Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. He...
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

48K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy