Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Northern Outer Banks; Tyrrell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hyde, Dare and southeastern Tyrrell Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1233 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Landing, or 19 miles west of Stumpy Point, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kill Devil Hills, Stumpy Point, Manns Harbor, Nags Head, Fairfield, Manteo, Colington, Whalebone, Fort Landing, Buffalo City, Lake Mattamuskeet, Roanoke Island Festival Park, Jockeys Ridge State Park, Wright Brothers National Monument, Nags Head Fishing Pier, Wanchese, Bodie Island Lighthouse and Outer Banks Fishing Pier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
