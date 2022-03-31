Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida North central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 232 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Port Richey East, or near New Port Richey, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Pasco, north central Pinellas and northwestern Hillsborough Counties, including the following locations... Moon Lake, Jay B Starkey Wilderness Park, Trinity, Odessa, Elfers and Shady Hills. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO