LOOK: Outstanding Painting Featuring Wyoming’s Logan Wilson Created By Rugie

He might be the youngest cast member on “Yellowstone,” but Brecken Merrill plays a critical role on the show. “Yellowstone” fans know Brecken Merrill as the young and curious Tate Dutton, who is getting a crash course on the cattle ranch industry. Tate spends his days on his family’s ranch, mingling with the bunkhouse cowboys and hanging with his grandfather, John Dutton. Tate is the son of Kayce Dutton and Monica Dutton and shares numerous traits with his mother and father. It is easy for viewers to see the characteristics of both Kayce and Monica appear in Tate’s actions. In his most recent social media offering, Brecken Merrill shares a post about his on-screen family. The post shows how Tate takes after both his mother and father in different ways. He also encourages social media users to check out the fourth season of “Yellowstone” when it begins streaming on Peacock in only a week.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO