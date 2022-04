Keegan Murray had a great season for Iowa. It looks like he has added another great feat to his stat line from this past year. Not only is Murray 1 of the 4 finalists for the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Award, but also lead the nation in player efficiency rating. Murray had a rating of 37.8 this past season. His stat line was 23.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

IOWA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO