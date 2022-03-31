Henning Sorensen

Coaches comment: Lincoln Leavitt is the Templeton High School Track and Field athlete of the week. Lincoln is a senior and is participating in his first year of track and field. He has a great attitude, awesome sportsmanship and is incredibly willing to try new events. He has really excelled at everything he has tried so far. He recently came in top 5 in the 100m at the Santa Maria/ Templeton/ Misson Prep meet, won the 300m hurdles, and ran a 55 sec 400m (first time running this event) helping his 4x400m relay team take first place. – Coach Rosalie Smith.

