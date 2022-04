Police in South Africa are on alert in case of renewed clashes between residents of Johannesburg's Alexandra township and foreign street vendors. Alexandra is one of the poorest areas of the country but from its shacks, residents can easily see the towering skyscrapers of Sandton, one of the richest commercial districts on the whole continent, just a few kilometres away. As a result people from across South Africa and neighbouring countries flock to the township to use it as a base to earn a living.

