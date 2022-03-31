Celebrating a century of broadcasting, today is WWL Radio Day

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has declared today "WWL Radio Day" across the state.

"Congratulations to WWL Radio on its centennial celebration," Edwards said in a video release. "One hundred years ago... WWL Radio went live on air as Louisiana's first radio station and the first to be licensed in the Gulf South."

The governor noted that for an entire century the "legendary radio station" has been a trusted source.

He talked about how during Hurricane Katrina WWL Radio was the only local media to keep broadcasting through the worst disaster in Louisiana history.

"It was a lifeline through the storm, search and rescue operations, and the rebuilding of the Crescent City," Edwards said. "WWL gave a voice to the voiceless."

Edwards went on to discuss how WWL Radio has continued to serve the community.

"Today this station continues to connect us all... its power and its impact are unmatched."

The governor commended the people of WWL for service to the city, state and region.

"Join me in celebrating the voice of New Orleans as I declare March 31st, 2022 as WWL Radio Day across the entire state of Louisiana."