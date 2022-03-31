ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD Pit Maneuvers Stop Slow Speed Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

 1 day ago

Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in the Florence community of South Los Angeles with successful pit maneuvers by the Los Angeles Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTm2C_0ev3r9mT00
LAPD attempted to conduct about five pit maneuvers successfully stopping the vehicle. Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles Police Department officers conducted a felony traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022. The suspect refused to exit the vehicle at the original traffic stop location at Hoover and 80th Streets.

LAPD placed spike strips in front of the vehicle in case the suspect started moving again. The suspect took off and LAPD started to pursue the vehicle.

LAPD attempted to conduct about five pit maneuvers successfully stopping the vehicle at Florence and Broadway where the suspect was taken into custody.

Los Angeles, CA
