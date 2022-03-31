Maury is Retiring, Have You Seen His Show Live?

Docudramas have been all the rage for years—and their popularity only seems to be growing. From HBO’s Chernobyl and Wizard of Lies to Netflix‘s Making a Murderer and Inventing Anna, you need only to look at news headlines to see the inspiration for the next big series. NBC’s Dateline has been covering true crime for three decades, and now they’re taking a stab (55 actually!) at the limited series game with The Thing About Pam, which was covered on Dateline and inspired a 2019 podcast of the same name. The network snapped up some Oscar-level talent for the lead role too! Renee Zellweger will be playing the titular role of Pam Hupp in the six-episode limited series that digs into the 2011 murder of Pam’s best friend, Betsy Faria, Pam’s involvement in the crime and the wrongful conviction of Betsy’s husband, Russ.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO