Poughkeepsie, NY

Maury is Retiring, Have You Seen His Show Live?

By Nick
 1 day ago
Daytime television will never be the same as we say goodbye to Maury Povich. If you grew up in the mid to late 1990's there is a good chance that once you got home from school you turned on the tube. If you did you probably cycled through a few different...

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Maury Povich retiring from daily talk show after 31 years

Veteran daytime talk show host Maury Povich is retiring, with the last original episodes of “Maury” set for broadcast in September after 31 years on the air. NBC Universal confirmed the impending exit of the 83-year-old Povich on Monday. Old episodes are likely to live on in some form, however, with the company saying that “the show has thousands of lively, entertaining and dramatic episodes that will continue to be successful in daytime for years to come.”
CELEBRITIES
Poughkeepsie, NY
