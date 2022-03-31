ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Country Music News from Thursday, March 31st, 2022

 1 day ago

The Hill

Judge strikes down New York congressional, legislative maps

A judge struck down New York’s new congressional and legislative maps on Thursday as an illegal gerrymander, dealing a setback to Democrats who were expected to benefit heavily from the new political lines. In a ruling, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County ordered state lawmakers to...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Will Smith’s Oscars slap felt by comedians beyond Chris Rock

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over an Oscars ceremony punchline, other comedians felt the sting. “I know Chris and I know what it’s like to be on a stage in front of an audience that doesn’t like your material,” said stand-up comedian Judy Gold. “But to be physically assaulted, that’s a whole other thing. It felt like every comedian was smacked across the face. It really felt like that.”
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site early Friday after returning control to the Ukrainians, authorities said, as residents in parts of eastern Ukraine braced for renewed attacks and awaited blocked supplies of food and other humanitarian relief. Ukraine’s state power company, Energoatom,...
POLITICS

