David and Victoria Beckham left ‘shaken’ by burglary of London mansion

By Rachel Hall
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
David and Victoria Beckham are said to have ordered a review of their home’s security.

David and Victoria Beckham’s west London mansion has been broken into while the couple were at home, with “thousands of pounds” worth of items stolen.

The burglary of the couple’s £40m Kensington home is believed to have occurred late in the evening of 28 February, while they were at home with their 10-year-old daughter, the Sun reported.

The break-in was not discovered until the couple’s son, Cruz Beckham, 17, returned home from a night out and found a broken window in a spare bedroom that had been “ransacked”. The family are said to have searched for the burglar, who had left the building by that point.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington at 12.37am on 1 March. The burglary was believed to have taken place , between 8.30pm and 11.30pm.

They added that a number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing.

According to the Sun, the missing items included “thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods”.

The newspaper suggested that the burglar may have been a highly professional “cat burglar” who used their athletic ability to clamber over the gate and shimmy up a drain pipe before breaking the window of one of the home’s six bedrooms.

David, a former England footballer, and Victoria, a fashion designer, are said to be “shaken” to the extent that they have ordered a review of the London mansion’s security.

The Beckhams’ neighbourhood, in Holland Park, is known for its density of high-value lavish properties, leading to the nickname “millionaires’ row”. Famous neighbours include the music mogul Simon Cowell and the singers Elton John and Robbie Williams.

Cowell’s home was robbed while he and his family were asleep in 2015, with the culprit stealing jewellery worth more than £1m as well as passports.

