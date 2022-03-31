ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

LOOK: Outstanding Painting Featuring Wyoming’s Logan Wilson Created By Rugie

By Prairie Wife
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We first introduced you to Casper artist Rugie (pronounced Rug-E) last year when we shared a video of him creating spray painting art of the Wyoming bucking horse. Whether you call him a Spray Paint Artist, Graffiti Artist, or Street Artist his unique art is instantly recognizable as his....

k2radio.com

Comments / 0

K2 Radio
K2 Radio

6K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
104.7 KISS FM

Offensive Wyoming Town Names

We should change the name of Devil's Tower, we are told. Because it offends the people who's ancestors where here before our ancestors were here. But what about the people who were here before them? Were they offended by the name that the new "natives" named it?. Native tribes fought...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Casper, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
State
Wyoming State
Billings Gazette

Wyoming bear relocation report reveals grizzly details

A reading of Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report is a window into a wild world. Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior. For comparison, in 2020 WFGD recorded capturing 26 bears. Eighteen of the bears were euthanized.
WYOMING STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Three Colorado Cities Named Happiest in US

We're pretty sure he thought nobody would see him, but this driver was busted by Colorado State Patrol for going 136 miles per hour coming from Laramie, Wyoming, on Highway 287. Oops. Man Clocked Going 136 By Colorado State Patrol. We've all done it, to an extent at least, right?...
LARAMIE, WY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Reveals Where Tate Gets His Characteristic From

He might be the youngest cast member on “Yellowstone,” but Brecken Merrill plays a critical role on the show. “Yellowstone” fans know Brecken Merrill as the young and curious Tate Dutton, who is getting a crash course on the cattle ranch industry. Tate spends his days on his family’s ranch, mingling with the bunkhouse cowboys and hanging with his grandfather, John Dutton. Tate is the son of Kayce Dutton and Monica Dutton and shares numerous traits with his mother and father. It is easy for viewers to see the characteristics of both Kayce and Monica appear in Tate’s actions. In his most recent social media offering, Brecken Merrill shares a post about his on-screen family. The post shows how Tate takes after both his mother and father in different ways. He also encourages social media users to check out the fourth season of “Yellowstone” when it begins streaming on Peacock in only a week.
TV SERIES
Wake Up Wyoming

Cowboy Who Slapped Wyoming Tourist Empathizes With Will Smith

"Some people just need SLAPPIN'!" Said Rusty Wagner of Yoder Wyoming. "Guy insults your wife, WHAP! Frankly, I think that Chris Rock fella should have seen it coming." "Just like that New York yahoo who came round these parts insulting us. He just pulled into our little town of Yoder Wyoming and gets out, scratching his head and making all sorts of comments on the dumb suckers who live in a place like this. Only he didn't say SUCKERS!"
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Street Art
WOKV

Roadkill: In Wyoming, there’s an app for that

LANDER, Wyo. — One state is using mobile technology to alert those who appreciate the acquired taste of roadkill and in turn, trying to make the local environment safer for wildlife. This winter, Wyoming rolled out an app that tracks roadkill and allows residents to claim a carcass, The...
WYOMING STATE
Billings Gazette

Wyoming creating scholarship program aimed at adults who want a new career

Say you work at a mine in Gillette. You get laid off because of the downturn in the fossil fuel industry and growing demand for clean energy. The ups and downs of the industry have started to take a toll, and you want to pursue something more stable. You’ve always been into fixing trucks, and you think that could be a viable career path.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Paintings
thecheyennepost.com

Plugging Wyoming's Leaks

On November 15, 2021, President Biden signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), commonly referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The president hailed the $4.7 billion in funding to cap orphaned oil and gas wells as a move to tackle “super-polluting methane emissions” while simultaneously combatting the climate crisis and creating jobs.
WYOMING STATE
MY 103.5

Have You Seen the New “Montana’s Best” YouTube Series?

Have you seen this new YouTube series that's going around different areas of Montana to highlight the coolest aspects of living here?. It's called Montana's Best, and the YouTube channel has actually been active for a while - for the last few months, it's mostly been posting teaser or short clips, usually less than a minute long.
MONTANA STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming safety TJ Urban leaves practice with knee injury

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said he fears safety TJ Urban may have suffered a "pretty significant" knee injury Tuesday in Wyoming's opening practice of the spring. Less than 10 minutes into the Cowboys first official team workout, the Air Force transfer fell to the turf after finishing a punt-coverage drill and immediately clutched his left knee. Urban needed assistance to get to the sideline inside UW's indoor practice facility.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Firehouse Pizza Representing Casper in ‘International Pizza Challenge’ in Las Vegas

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore. And amore is definitely what Justin Boltz, owner of Firehouse Pizza Wood Fired in Casper, has for his pizza shop, which is why he and his team are currently in Las Vegas at the 'International Pizza Expo & Conference,' representing Casper and competing against dozens of other pizza places to take home the prize of 'Best Pizza.'
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Laramie Rockers Make Their Return To Wyoming For Show

It doesn't matter if you're in Cheyenne or Laramie this weekend if you're looking for live music. In Cheyenne, The Lincoln has a couple of shows this weekend, and Laramie is welcoming home Teenage Bottlerocket at The Gryphon Theater. Thanks to the pandemic, the group from Laramie hasn't had a...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy