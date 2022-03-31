ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lamar Jackson amid contract uncertainty: ‘I love my Ravens’

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson said on Twitter on Wednesday that he loves the Baltimore Ravens amid uncertainty about his contract status beyond this year.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving,” Jackson said. “Stop tryna read my mind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjyVV_0ev3nsY300
Lamar Jackson

Jackson’s contract is an issue in Baltimore for a second straight offseason. The team still hasn’t signed him to an extension as he enters next season on his fifth-year option. General manager Eric DeCosta said last month the Ravens were working at Jackson’s pace.

Baltimore was decimated by injuries — including to Jackson himself — and finished 8-9 last season.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens make big decision on John Harbaugh’s contract

The Baltimore Ravens had a lackluster season, finishing last in the AFC North with a below .500 record of 8-9. Despite the team’s lack of success, the Ravens extended longtime head coach John Harbaugh’s contract. The deal, according to team owner Steve Bisciotti, extended Harbaugh’s contract three more years through 2025.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens sign head coach John Harbaugh to three-year extension

The Ravens will continue their John Harbaugh partnership for a while. The rumored extension for the longtime Baltimore head coach came to fruition Tuesday. Steve Bisciotti announced Harbaugh signed a three-year re-up, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec (on Twitter). This is Harbaugh’s fifth extension since he joined the Ravens...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
FanSided

Ravens make sure to lock up John Harbaugh with extension

The Baltimore Ravens wisely extend long-time head coach John Harbaugh for three more years. John Harbaugh is not going anywhere, as the Baltimore Ravens extended their long-time head coach for three more seasons on Tuesday afternoon. Harbaugh has been with the Ravens since the 2008 NFL season. He led the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti gives thoughts on contract situation surrounding QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have seen the potential extension of quarterback Lamar Jackson become a national media topic of conversation as the two sides have been unable to agree to a deal ever since the fifth-year player has become eligible for a second contract. It feels as if the two sides have interest in renewing their partnership, although the preferred timing of the deal seems to be different for both sides.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Baltimore Ravens extend coach John Harbaugh through 2025

This has been expected for a while. Harbaugh will look to take Baltimore back to the playoffs this upcoming season after the Ravens just missed the postseason this past year. The division won't get any easier with the Bengals upgraded offensive line and Deshaun Watson coming to Cleveland, but Baltimore has been a consistent playoff contender in recent years under Harbaugh.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson delays contract talks in 'unique' approach

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has all the leverage to negotiate a mammoth contract this offseason. The lightning-quick gunslinger is entering his fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season. Jackson has already established himself as one of the most effective dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. He has gone 37-12 as the starter in the regular season and has thrown for 9,967 yards, 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over his four-year career. That includes a standout 2019 campaign when he was named the NFL's MVP.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Giants’ Brian Daboll breaks down how he will deploy Daniel Jones in 2022

When the New York Giants drafted Duke quarterback Daniel Jones 6th overall back in 2019, they saw a mobile quarterback with solid arm talent. Jones had the tangible traits to become a franchise passer, but a lackluster offensive line and poor schematics doomed him from the start. Despite throwing 24 touchdown passes during his rookie season, Jones has been plagued with turnover issues, fumbling the ball 19 times in 2019, 10 times in 2020, and seven times last year.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy