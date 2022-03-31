ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER: March Going Out Like a Lion…and A Lamb

By Clark Shelton
 1 day ago
An English proverb describes typical March weather: March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb . In the 19th century it was used as a prediction contingent on a year’s early March weather: If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb. And vice-versa. Apparently, the English had never been to Tennessee. Because March came in quiet… then cold….then violent…. almost always windy… then cold… then violent…. and now goes quiet…. like a lamb Ok, enough of the dad jokes. Here is your absolutely fantastic last day of March forecast. It’s really not baaaa-d at all (sorry couldn’t resist) Today Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight A slight chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

