Salinas, CA

Morsels 03.31.22

By Jacqueline Weixel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHALF BAKED… Paul and Johanna, the owners and operators of Pavel’s Backerei, have decided to slow down a bit and give themselves some quality time by limiting their hours of operation. The bakery is now only open Tuesday, Fridays and Saturdays, from 7am until they sell out. 219 Forest Ave., Pacific...

Mashed

The Absolute Best Breakfast Burritos In The U.S.

A beefy burrito is great in the afternoon, but nothing kicks off the day like a burrito full of your breakfast favorites. You can make one at home with a good breakfast burrito recipe, but no one does it like the professionals, and the places on our list bring something special to the plate.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is This What Wendy's Does With Leftover Frosty Mixtures?

Whether you're enjoying it with a hamburger or dipping your fries into it, the Frosty is an iconic treat at Wendy's. Seemingly a cross between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, this cup of cold and creamy dessert has been around since Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy's all the way back in 1969 (via Wendy's).
RESTAURANTS
Westword

Bar Dough Is Becoming Olive Garden — No Joke

April Fools' Day is coming up, which means you need to be on the lookout for tricksters — but this April 1 event is no joke. Bar Dough, the restaurant at 2227 West 32nd Avenue that serves some of the best modern Italian food in the city, is transforming into the country's best-known Italian chain, complete with chicken parm, Alfredo and (maybe) never-ending breadsticks and salad. No word on whether the Tour of Italy will make an appearance.
RESTAURANTS
Queens Post

Former Rapper To Open New Burger Bar on Bustling Astoria Corner

A former rapper whose family has a long history in the Astoria restaurant scene is about to open a burger joint on the corner of Broadway and 33rd Street. John Arvanitis, 28, whose father founded Omonia Café in 1977 and his family operates Amylos Taverna on Broadway, will open SLDR Burger Bar on May 1. The restaurant will offer a range of miniature burgers known as sliders, as well as beer, fries and other fast-food items.
RESTAURANTS
Mix 95.7FM

Food Trucks Coming to GR Airport’s Viewing Park

Gerald R. Ford International Airport Viewing Park has announced the start of Food Truck Summer Series. The viewing park, located on Kraft Avenue just north of 52nd Street, is a beautiful spot to watch aircrafts take off and land at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. It's a popular spot during the summer months for plane enthhusiests to flock there to watch the planes come and go. The GFIA viewing park provides great view for aviation buffs and families, and now they'll be able to have some lunch while they're out there too.
LIFESTYLE
Eater

Score Crowd-Pleasing Bites at These Restaurants and Bars Near Providence Park

Providence Park — the home of the Portland Timbers and Thorns — provides an ample selection of cool concessions, ranging from Wolf’s Head barbecue to Zenner’s hot dogs to Sizzle Pie pizza. But some folks like to focus on the game the second they walk through the gates. The good news: The stadium sits smack dab between Goose Hollow and Nob Hill, two great Portland food neighborhoods. Whether you’re looking for a fancy celebration dinner after the final goal, or a quick pre-game lunch before the ball hits the field, these restaurants, bars, and cafes offer something outside the standard sports bar fare. (For those seeking the traditional pre-game beer and wings, Kingston or the Cheerful Bullpen will do the trick.) All of the restaurants on this map are within 10 minutes walking distance from the park, so no need to hop in a car after finally nabbing a parking space. Fans without tickets can watch games at one of these sports bars.
PORTLAND, OR
ComicBook

Denny's Now Has Endless Breakfast

Breakfast fiends, this one is for you. Denny's has announced it's rolling out a new Endless Breakfast in an attempt to get fans of the chain well-fed to start the day. The chain said Monday its new Endless Breakfast is launching in most states for just $6.99, and will include unlimited pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns. Wherever the breakfast is available for $6.99, you can add two slices of bacon or sausage for an additional 99 cents.
RESTAURANTS

