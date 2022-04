CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It’s a day we celebrate the life of the Patron Saint of Ireland. The holiday is celebrated around the world every year on March 17th marking the anniversary of St. Patrick’s death in the fifth century. He was kidnapped and brought to the country as a slave at the age of 16. He later escaped but eventually returned to Ireland and is credited with bringing Christianity to the people there.

