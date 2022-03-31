ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China stocks end lower on dismal data amid COVID-19 outbreaks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Thursday after data showing activity in the country’s factory and services sectors swung into the negative territory in March, raised worries over the impact of the fresh COVID-19 restrictions on the economy.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 4,222.60, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,252.20 points.

** Activity in Chinese manufacturing and services simultaneously contracted in March for the first time since the height of the country’s COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

** The world’s second-largest economy is now at the risk of slowing sharply as authorities restrict production and mobility in many cities, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, to stamp out fresh COVID-19 outbreaks.

** “Markets so far have underestimated the severity of the situation in China because it is difficult to fully reconcile and understand,” said Nomura analysts in a note. “In the next couple of months, we expect global investors to better reflect these shocks in their valuations of various asset classes.”

** China will rollout policies to stabilise the economy as soon as possible, as the downward pressure in the economy increased, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday.

** The country will refrain from introducing measures not conducive to stabilise market expectations, the meeting also said.

** Semiconductors fell 2.5%, tourism firms lost 2.1% and new energy stocks slumped 3.2%.

** Real estate developers gained 0.8% and banks added 1.3%. Market participants are expecting the central bank to cut rates and lower reserve requirements for banks.

** China reported 1,839 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,720 new asymptomatic cases for March 30.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
Motley Fool

Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

Chinese stocks staged a monster rally on Wednesday. But risks to the sector remain -- as Bloomberg reminded investors last night. China stocks staged a remarkable rally on Wednesday, with shares of internet giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), for example, surging ahead a staggering 36.8% in one single session, online gamer Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) jumping a mind-boggling 47.6%, and video streamer iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) coming this close to a 50% gain in one single day -- up 49.8%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Energy Stocks#Economy#Outbreaks#Csi300#Shanghai Composite Index#Chinese#Nomura#Cctv
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks step back, oil bounces as peace talks stall

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Stockmarkets took a breather on Friday after several days of sizeable gains, while commodities were set on edge by the lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. Oil rose sharply and back over $100 overnight and Brent crude futures were up another 2% to $108.73...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy