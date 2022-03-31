F1 set for 2023 Vegas race

Liberty Media is taking its Formula 1 Grand Prix circus to Las Vegas next season. A 3.8 mile (6.12 km) spectacular circuit will be created for a 50-lap race sweeping past the neon lights of the Vegas ‘strip’ and speeds down the straits of some 212 mph (342...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It’s been 40 years since Formula One last ventured into Sin City for back-to-back Las Vegas races staged in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace hotel. The European-headquartered series raced in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, then packed up with little incentive to return. Then came new ownership, slick marketing, a Netflix docuseries and a historic championship battle that all helped F1 explode in popularity throughout the United States.
A date has been set by NASCAR to hear an appeal from RFK Racing on the L2-level penalty assessed to the team and driver Brad Keselowski. So, the date that it will be heard is on April 7. Keselowski and his team received the penalties after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Three members of the National Motorsports Appeal Panel will meet and consider the appeal.
A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
Las Vegas used to be off-limit to most major league sports due to fears over how athletes and the potential to place bets might mix. That has changed as sports betting has become legal in multiple states, making its risks to the integrity of games no longer a Las Vegas problem, but more or less a national one.
Slot-machine players pump their money into the so-called one-arm bandits because they want to win a jackpot. It's a rare occurrence -- MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report did not build Las Vegas/global casino empires by being generous -- but when it happens, the thrill makes all the losses worthwhile.
For years, karting has been considered the best path to becoming a race driver. But recently iRacing ace Max Esterson showed there’s another route. Switching to cars, he won a Team USA Scholarship and then finished first and second in the world’s two most prestigious Formula Ford races.
If you have ever played franchise mode on NBA 2K, you surely did an expansion and moved/added a team to Las Vegas. I know I’ve done that basically each year the new game comes out. However, Vegas adopting an NBA franchise may become a reality in the near future.
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Toyota Racing Development dirt standout Buddy Kofoid will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro April 16 in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil, a long-time partner at KBM who also sponsors Kofoid’s Keith Kunz Motorsports midget entry, will serve as the primary sponsor on his Toyota for the Truck Series second annual visit to the dirt covered half-mile oval.
Tatiana Calderon, current IndyCar driver for A.J. Foyt Racing, is a former develop driver in Formula 1. “There are a few things that need to change for us to come into Formula 1," says Calderon. The last woman to compete in an F1 race was Italian driver Lella Lombardi in...
Formula One teams will race under lights in Las Vegas streets in 2023, as the F1 management have added a new event on their calendar. Las Vegas will be the third US venue apart from Austin and Miami in Formula One calendar. According a statement released by Formula One management,...
The 2021 season marked NASCAR drivers’ first-ever flight in the Circuit of the Americas. Unfortunately, the inaugural race took place during torrential rains, and Cup Series drivers were forced to call it a day early. This year’s experience in COTA, however, looked entirely different. The sun was shining, the stands were packed, and the drivers were excited to take on a new challenge on the 20-turn road course.
Click here to read the full article. Oak View Group, the global venue developer/investor co-founded by Irving Azoff and run by Tim Leiweke, is building a new $3 billion entertainment district in Las Vegas on 25 acres including an 850,000 square foot arena, amphitheater, casino and hotel.
The 20,000+-seat arena will have suites, premium hospitality clubs and host live events including concerts, sporting events, family entertainment, as well as conventions, award shows and international gatherings. Construction — with a focus on the prioritization of technology, sustainability, and green initiatives — is expected to create thousands of permanent and temporary local jobs.
“It...
Last year, NASCAR Cup Series drivers sped around a dirt track for the first time in over 50 years. The track was such a hit, NASCAR added it to this year’s schedule as well. In a few shorts weeks, NASCAR will roll into The Last Great Colosseum, Bristol Motor Speedway, for the first and only dirt racing weekend of the 2022 season.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — From commercials on TV, bus bench advertisements and huge billboards, the world is filled with things trying to get your attention. Davis Davis, does it competitively. When Davis was 18 years-old, he needed a job. He joined AArrow Sign Spinners, a company that will...
After three consecutive races in Arizona to start the 2022 Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction season, the stock production Midget series is now taking their show to Northern California this weekend. WMR will compete at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. on Friday night then venture north for its series debut at Marysville Raceway Park on Saturday.
Comments / 0