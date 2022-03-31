ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 set for 2023 Vegas race

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty Media is taking its Formula 1 Grand Prix circus to Las Vegas next season. A 3.8 mile (6.12 km) spectacular circuit will be created for a 50-lap race sweeping past the neon lights of the Vegas ‘strip’ and speeds down the straits of some 212 mph (342...

advanced-television.com

The Associated Press

Viva Las Vegas: F1 adds Strip as it expands to 3 US stops

LAS VEGAS (AP) — It’s been 40 years since Formula One last ventured into Sin City for back-to-back Las Vegas races staged in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace hotel. The European-headquartered series raced in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, then packed up with little incentive to return. Then came new ownership, slick marketing, a Netflix docuseries and a historic championship battle that all helped F1 explode in popularity throughout the United States.
