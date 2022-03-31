F1 set for 2023 Vegas race

A date has been set by NASCAR to hear an appeal from RFK Racing on the L2-level penalty assessed to the team and driver Brad Keselowski. So, the date that it will be heard is on April 7. Keselowski and his team received the penalties after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Three members of the National Motorsports Appeal Panel will meet and consider the appeal.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO