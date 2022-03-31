ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Strong Guidance Signals Opportunity With Software Giant

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmzK6_0ev3iNf500

Software stocks have taken a beating lately.

One especially stands out to Real Money Columnist Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle.

The software services giant Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report reported its latest financial results recently, which Guilfoyle looked at closely.

In particular, Salesforce increased its FY 2023 revenue guidance to $32 billion to $32.1 billion from $31.7 billion to $31.8 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $31.8 billion. The company estimates full year adjusted EPS at $4.62 to $4.64.

“The guidance is between solid and very good in my opinion,” Guilfoyle wrote. “While investors are being asked to put up with some GAAP margin pressure as the firm digests its many recent acquisitions, there appears to be no corporate doubt about the firm's ability to grow sales in this environment."

Salesforce reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.84 on revenue generation of $7.33 billion, which both beat Wall Street estimates. The company grew revenue by 25.8%.

The stock has reversed its downtrend that began in early November. And Guilfoyle notes "just an FYI... Salesforce does little to no business in Russia or Ukraine.”

The company’s Current Remaining Performance Obligations or CRPO, which tallies future revenue under contract expected to be recognized within 12 months, sat at $22 billion, an increase of 22% year over year. Salesforce’s Performance Remaining Obligation or PRO, which counts future revenue under contract without the one year timeline, rose by 21% to $43.7 billion.

Guilfoyle has a target price of $271 on the stock. “Yes, I am long CRM, so there's a chance that this is biased work, but it is my work, and it is my honest assessment,” Guilfoyle wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. “Good thing, the shares are nowhere near being overbought.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Software#Software Company#Stock#Russia#Salesforce Com#Eps#Fyi#Crpo
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Musk, Tesla Have Secret Deal That Rivals Can't Compete With

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominates the electric vehicle industry. Its dominance has been reinforced by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the supply chains of most companies and, in this case, car manufacturers. The situation was worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting Western sanctions. This armed conflict has led to soaring prices for raw materials such as nickel, palladium and aluminum.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

Shares of Tesla shot up Monday after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years. said in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it will ask shareholders to approve an increase in the number of shares outstanding. The request will be made at its 2022 annual shareholders’ meeting expected in October.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TheStreet

U.S. Stocks Are Seeing an Unexpected Change

It’s not as if there isn’t plenty to worry about for investors these days. For instance, there’s the highest inflation rate in 40 years to consider. Then there’s a Federal Reserve that is turning more hawkish by the day. And, oh yes, there’s the first major land war on the European continent in 75 years.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
83K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy