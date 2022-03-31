ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China manufacturing weakens as anti-virus controls tighten

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iRlU_0ev3e7CC00
China Manufacturing A woman wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus rides on a bicycle past a poster depicting a manufacturing industries on March 28, 2022, in Beijing. China's manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong)

BEIJING — (AP) — China's manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday.

The monthly purchasing managers' index of the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, fell to 49.5 from February's 50.2 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

Sub-indicators of new orders, new export orders, employment, production and business expectations all declined, the report said.

“Even if the outbreak is brought under control soon, it will still take a while for the economy to get back on track,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

Most businesses in Shanghai, China's most populous city, have been ordered to close while millions of people are tested for the virus.

Access to Changchun and Jilin in the northeast has been suspended, forcing automakers and other factories to shut down. Restrictions also have been imposed on some smaller cities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton

65K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
WGAU

Shanghai starts China's biggest COVID-19 lockdown in 2 years

BEIJING — (AP) — China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation's “zero-COVID” strategy. Shanghai, China's financial capital and largest city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

China’s Shanghai denies lockdown rumours as daily COVID infections near 1,000

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China’s wealthy commercial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens retaliation against US for new Uyghur sanctions

China threatened on Tuesday to implement “reciprocal countermeasures” against the U.S. for imposing new visa restrictions on Chinese officials on Monday for their alleged involvement in human rights abuses against Uyghurs. On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the new visa restrictions on People’s Republic of China...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast China#Ap#Chinese#Capital Economics#The Associated Press
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

China wants U.S. to revoke visa curbs or face reciprocal steps

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - The United States should immediately revoke visa curbs on Chinese officials or face reciprocal countermeasures, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The United States is restricting visas of Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Idaho State Journal

COVID-19 cases more than double in China as new variant spreads

BEIJING (AP) — China’s new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as the country faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

China locks down millions more as COVID spreads

China on Sunday imposed stay-at-home orders on millions more people in the country's northeast as it battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years. The country has largely kept the virus at bay since it brought to heel its initial outbreak in 2020 using targeted lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
NBC Philadelphia

How the Russia-Ukraine War Could Hit China's Trade

The Asian manufacturing giant's trade surplus could narrow to $238 billion this year – just about 35% of the historical high of $676 billion attained last year, according to estimates from ANZ Research. "The war in Ukraine will soon start to weigh on net trade due to softer foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
Interesting Engineering

China to spend $150 billion to boost chip manufacturing

If you're interested in technology and electronics, you've heard about the ongoing global chip shortage. For several years, it's been influencing several industries — from automakers to consumer electronics. The Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have worsened the situation. Countries like the U.S. and China are investing...
ELECTRONICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
65K+
Followers
95K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy