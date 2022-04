We're not living in a virtual reality yet -- but we are absolutely living in a digital one. The metaverse, which is poising itself to be the Internet 3.0, is a virtual reality "super-platform" that can house social media, online video games and other apps within the same cyberspace. As this NPR article briefly summed it up: "Think of it as the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D."

