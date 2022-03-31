ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Sees Massive Drop, US Futures Flat As March Nears End: What's Weighing On The Market?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Oil futures dropped in the early hours of Thursday as the United States considered releasing millions of barrels from the country’s strategic reserve over several months.

Oil Drops: ICE Brent Crude May 22 futures traded 3.9% lower at $109.02 at press time, while WTI Crude May 22 futures were down 4.9% at $102.55.

Oil prices dropped more than $5 per barrel on Thursday after news emerged that the U.S. was considering releasing up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve over several months, according to a Reuters report.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the administration's actions surrounding energy on Thursday, as per Reuters.

Stock Futures Trade Flat: Stock futures were relatively unchanged ahead of the last trading day of March. Dow Futures were up 0.05% at 35,134. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose 0.13% and 0.37%, respectively, to 4,602 and 15,127 at press time.

In after-hours trading, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares traded 0.2% higher at $178.05, while Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 0.2% at $1,096. The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) was up 0.02% at $458.92, according to Benzinga Pro data.

joe
23h ago

Consumers never see any downward trend at the pumps. Last year when gas was 96 bucks a barrel the cost at the pumps wee 3.60 a gallon. Early this March when gas dropped to 96 bucks a barrel price at the pumps were 4.41 a gallon. How’s that make sense? Ask Exxon for the answer since they cut production by 1/3. Layoffs in the 1000’s and still made 23 Billion in profits 🤔😳

Patrick Soileau
19h ago

That amounts to a drop in the bucket of usage. just points to the fact that speculators are the reason for gas prices like they are.

Robert Butkiewicus
23h ago

So sad that people cannot see how Big Corporations are screwing people over every day

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#Wti Oil#Brent Oil#Dow Futures#Reuters#Apple Inc Lrb#Aapl#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Spdr S P 500#Benzinga Pro
