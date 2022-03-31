L.A. City Council Votes To Lift Indoor Proof Of Vaccination Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot won't attend a special City Council meeting that a group of 11 aldermen have organized in a bid to pressure her into amending her vaccination mandate for all city employees, calling the meeting a "stunt.""They're going to do whatever they're going to do tomorrow, but I'm not going to continue to be involved in political charades and stunts, I'm just not. We have too many serious things that we have to address as a city, and as mayor, and frankly as City Council, and I think frankly people are sick and tired of the gamesmanship...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO