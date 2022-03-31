Dogecoin Shines Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Pale: Why The Meme Coin's Creator Is Still 'Salty' Right Now

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 1.6% higher at $0.145 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

Doge Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour 1.7%

24-hour against Bitcoin 2.5%

24-hour against Ethereum 1.9%

7-day 7.2%

30-day 10.2%

YTD performance

-15.9%

The Doge Factors

Dogecoin traded higher even as major coins traded flat at press time; the global cryptocurrency market was mostly unchanged at $2.15 trillion.

DOGE is not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data

$758,483 worth of DOGE futures have been liquidated in 24 hours leading up to press time as the meme cryptocurrency spiked.

The Doge Analyst

On Wednesday, cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said, referring to the DOGE chart, that the cryptocurrency tested the 15 cent resistance and it is one to watch if April turns out to be bullish for cryptocurrencies.

Doge Around The Web

AcceptCrypt, a token created by DOGE-influencer Matt Wallace, lost 99.9% of its value minutes after it was launched.

Former Dogecoin developer Ross Nicoll said in a tweet that a singular token made its development team nearly 10x what he had made from DOGE in nearly 8 years.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said he made only $3,000 creating the meme coin that has a market cap of 80 billion dollars. He addressed his being salty in a tweet.

“Watching scammers and shady crap make millions all day + strangers attacking me all day, who wouldn’t be salty.”