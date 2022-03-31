Monache TV: Season 6 Ep 21

Click here to read the full article. Rege-Jean Page’s Duke will not be the only major Bridgerton player MIA in Season 2.
Lady Violet’s sixth oldest child, Francesca — who remained off screen in Season 1 until the final episode — was intended to have a larger role in Season 2 of the Netflix smash, which drops Friday.
However, as EP and showrunner Chris Van Dusen explains, Ruby Stokes, the actress who plays Francesca, had to leave after shooting just three episodes due to a prior commitment to another Netflix series, the upcoming detective thriller Lockwood & Co.
“I love Francesca, but we lost her...
