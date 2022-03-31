Monache TV: Season 6 Ep 21

Sanditon is finally on the verge of returning for Season 2, more than two years after Season 1 came to an end that was deemed unsatisfying by many viewers. The new season will give Charlotte another chance at a grand seaside romance after Sidney broke her heart. It seemed for quite some time that Sanditon was doomed to end for good with just one season, but now fans have even more great news on top of the fast-approaching premiere when it comes to the new episodes' streaming availability.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO