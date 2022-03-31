Garrett Meyer drives in 4 runs as Jacksonville baseball beats Rochester

Jacksonville's Garrett Meyer watches a high pitch go by during a baseball game earlier this season. (Dennis Mathes)

Garrett Meyer hit a home run and drove in four runs to help lead the Jacksonville baseball team to a 13-1 win over Rochester Tuesday afternoon.

Aaron Weber also drove in four runs, going 2-for-2 with two walks and a double. Hayden Hicks also hit a double for the Crimsons, who finished with seven hits as a team. JHS took advantage of five Rochester errors that led to nine unearned runs.

Jacksonville scored four runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third and added three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Nolan Decker got the win on the mound, giving up one earned run on only two hits in six innings of work. He struck out six and walked four.

Pitching: Jacksonville – Nolan Decker (6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 4 BB), Brandon Sims (1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB)

Hitting: Jacksonville – Anderson Decker 1-5, Garrett Meyer 1-4 (2 R, 4 RBI), Nolan Decker 0-3 (R, BB), Quin Saxer 0-4 (2 R), Hayden Hicks 2-3 (3 R, 2 RBI, BB), Cody Fry 0-4 (R, RBI), Brandon Sims 1-3 (2 R, RBI, BB), Brock McCullouch 0-2 (BB), Aaron Weber 2-2 (2 R, 4 RBI, 2 BB)

2B: Hayden Hicks, Aaron Weber; HR: Garrett Meyer; SB: Quin Saxer, Hayden Hicks, Aaron Weber