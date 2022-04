Amazon’s ‘New World’ launched in September 2021 and has had its fair share of ups and downs already. Despite reviewing well, like many other online titles that have an in-game economy, it’s been troubled with bots, but also did well at launch, and has slowly been delivering on promised features such as server transfers, and one of the top streamers at the moment, Asmongold believes the game is going to get better.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO