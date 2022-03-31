ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 3-Austria's RBI says no contagion risk to group from Russia

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

* Bank has been studying withdrawing from Russia

* CEO says conclusion will take some time

* Chair says bank faces most challenging year ever (Updates with comments from CEO and chair, shares)

VIENNA, March 31 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International, one of the banks in Europe most exposed to Russia, said on Thursday the group was not at risk of contagion even in an extreme scenario at its Russian subsidiary.

The statement is aimed at allaying fears that the entire lender could be sucked into a downward spiral as a result of the crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

RBI said in a presentation for its annual general meeting that it was built to “ensure no spill-over to the rest of the group even under any extreme scenario”.

“The exposure to Russia is well within the limits which ensure resilience of the group under all possible scenarios,” it said.

RBI has been studying a possible withdrawal from Russia.

The bank’s chief executive Johann Strobl said reaching a conclusion would take some time. “A bank isn’t a sausage stand that can be closed in a week,” Strobl told shareholders.

The lender has operated in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, and its business there, Russia’s No. 10 bank by assets, contributed almost a third to the group’s net profit of 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion) last year.

RBI is facing its most difficult year since its foundation, its chair Erwin Hameseder told shareholders.

The bank’s shares have fallen 38% since the invasion, which Russia has called a “special operation”. The shares were trading 1.3% lower on Thursday morning.

In a nod to the hardship faced by employees in Ukraine, Strobl said some were working in metro stations and garages, but the bank has kept open as many branches in the country as possible.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Ukraine#Russian#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy