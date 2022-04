LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $32,740 a tonne shortly after trading began on Thursday, suggesting that the market is stabilising after extreme volatility in recent weeks.

The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to hit $100,000 a tonne. (Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by David Goodman )