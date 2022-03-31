Brewin Dolphin leads UK midcaps higher; subdued oil caps gains on FTSE 100

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds0.8%

March 31 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 250 index rose on Thursday, led by gains in shares of British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on a buyout offer, while heavyweight energy stocks were a drag on the blue-chip benchmark due to lower oil prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.8%, with Brewin Dolphin surging 61% to hit a record high after Royal Bank of Canada made an all-cash offer of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) to buy the company.

The FTSE 100 index edged up 0.2%, led by rise in industrials, banks and insurers .

However, gains were capped by energy giants BP Plc and Shell Plc, which fell 1.8% and 1%, respectively.

Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on news the United States is weighing its largest-ever drawdown from its oil reserves to try to lower fuel prices that have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine late last month. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)