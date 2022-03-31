ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewin Dolphin leads UK midcaps higher; subdued oil caps gains on FTSE 100

March 31 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 250 index rose on Thursday, led by gains in shares of British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on a buyout offer, while heavyweight energy stocks were a drag on the blue-chip benchmark due to lower oil prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.8%, with Brewin Dolphin surging 61% to hit a record high after Royal Bank of Canada made an all-cash offer of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) to buy the company.

The FTSE 100 index edged up 0.2%, led by rise in industrials, banks and insurers .

However, gains were capped by energy giants BP Plc and Shell Plc, which fell 1.8% and 1%, respectively.

Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on news the United States is weighing its largest-ever drawdown from its oil reserves to try to lower fuel prices that have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine late last month. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 1 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks step back, oil bounces as peace talks stall

SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - Stockmarkets took a breather on Friday after several days of sizeable gains, while commodities were set on edge by the lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. Oil rose sharply and back over $100 overnight and Brent crude futures were up another 2% to $108.73...
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Energy Stocks Fall With Oil as U.S. Weighs Release: Markets Wrap

Energy stocks dropped with oil prices as investors weighed reports that the Biden administration is considering a massive release of crude from U.S. reserves to fight inflation. Stocks in Europe are set for the first quarterly decline since 2020. U.S. index futures pared an advace, Treasuries held gains and the...
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 extends gains as BoE hikes rate but outlook clouded

March 17 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains on Thursday, as oil majors lifted the commodity-heavy index, while the Bank of England raised interest rates as expected and struck a less hawkish tone on further hikes. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 1.3% with oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's FTSE 100 jumps ahead of Fed decision as miners, financials advance

March 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday as prospects of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and Chinese stimulus lifted investor sentiment globally, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Banks drive fifth day of gains for London's FTSE 100

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 22 (Reuters) - London’s blue-chip shares rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, with banks and oil stocks in the lead, as investors awaited the release of inflation data and budget update on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Reuters

Mining, oil stocks knock FTSE 100 lower as commodity prices fall

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 15 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 fell in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by mining and oil stocks, as commodity prices retreated on concerns about resurgent COVID-19 cases in China, while shares in Imperial Brands slipped after a profit warning.
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE gains as surging inflation puts focus on budget update

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 23 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday after hot inflation data put focus on finance minister Rishi Sunak’s budget update, with investors looking for signs of support to ease the worst cost-of-living squeeze in decades.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Energy majors buoy FTSE 100 as oil climbs again

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 21 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 index rose on Monday as surging oil prices boosted shares of energy majors, although concerns about inflation and a handful of brokerage downgrades checked overall market gains.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asian markets rise as oil prices sink further

BANGKOK — Asian shares were higher Tuesday after an advance on Wall Street ahead of another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Crude oil prices fell further after sinking 7% on Monday. Trading has remained choppy as investors try to gauge what’s next for inflation and the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares rise as banking stocks, global markets rally

BENGALURU, March 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight banking stocks, with investors also taking cues from broader Asian markets that hit three-week highs. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.58% to 17,416.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.55% to 58,312.33 by 0354...
STOCKS
The Independent

Finance firms help FTSE climb despite higher borrowing

Banks and financial stocks helped power the FTSE to gains on Tuesday as the previous day’s hesitancy among traders faded.Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s rosy outlook late on Monday helped global markets start the day in fine fettle.The UK blue-chip index made gains as a result, although increased borrowing and record price increases across British manufacturers tempered the optimism.The FTSE 100 ended the day up 34.33 points, or 0.46%, at 7,476.72 points.“Rising bond yields continue to bolster financial stocks around the globe, and after the recent strength in commodity names, today it is the turn of the FTSE 100’s finance...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

