Eugene Parker, the pioneering astrophysicist whose name graces NASA's Parker Solar Probe mission, died Tuesday (March 15) at age 94. Parker's work focused on understanding the sun. In a key contribution to the field, he proposed that the sun produces a phenomenon called solar wind, a steady stream of charged particles that flows off the sun and across the solar system. The mission named for him seeks to understand the origins of the solar wind within the sun. Both NASA and the University of Chicago, where Parker had worked for decades, announced his death.

