ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Stamos pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins with touching video

By Tom Skinner
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Stamos has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins by sharing a video of the late drummer on social media. Hawkins died last Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. Confirming the news, Foo Fighters said in a statement that they were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss” of their...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her heart is broken after the tragic sudden passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The former The Talk star joined millions of mourners across the globe in paying tribute to the talented musician, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 50. WATCH: All...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Elton John
NME

Here’s what Denzel Washington said to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Will Smith has recalled what Denzel Washington told him following his altercation with Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. During last night’s (March 27) ceremony, Rock was presenting an award when he made a “joke” about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, referring to her as “G.I. Jane”. Pinkett Smith has been open in the past about suffering from alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn supported by fans after sad loss

Goldie Hawn has been inundated with prayers and words of comfort after she shared her sadness over the death of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be Secretary of State. The Bird on a Wire star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and Madeleine alongside the caption: "A supreme human has left this world. Rest in Peace dear soul. Will miss you so {red heart emoji]." Goldie's fans were quick to react and share their condolences, with many commenting with broken hearts, praying hands, and heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Las Vegas
Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Lucille Ball’s Son Desi Arnaz Jr. Now?

As the title suggests, ‘Lucy and Desi’ revisits the incredibly compelling tale of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the original Hollywood power couple and the duo that broke all bounds of entertainment. After all, not only were they the first to showcase an interracial relationship on a television series but their work together is also the reason the concept of re-runs exists. Well, their work, as well as the extremely publicized birth of their second/youngest child, son Desi Arnaz Jr., so now, if you’re curious to know more about the latter, we’ve got the details for you.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy