Scott Emerson Jeff passed away Friday March 25th, 2022. He was a Tribal Elder from the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Tribe. Scott was a loving father and grandfather. He loved his daughters Emily and Katrina and his grandchildren very much, he loved spending time with all of them. He was outgoing and enjoyed doing things for the Community. He was a giver and always gave a helping hand. He loved sports and was a huge Redskins fan. Scott was full of laughter and always made people laugh. He had a big heart and touched many lives. He will be greatly missed.

OBITUARIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO