Photographs of Napoli's burgeoning ballroom scene

When Lady Gaga hits a red carpet, you never quite know what to expect — other than it’s going to be memorable. That was certainly the case at the Critics Choice Awards, where the superstar hit the step and repeat in honor of her film House of Gucci (which she was nominated for best actress for). Having delivered an Old Hollywood fashion moment at the BAFTAs in London just a few hours prior, Gaga switched things up at the Critics Choice Awards — which were being broadcast from both Los Angeles and London — with a new bold twist on the lace gown. Though often deemed demure or classic, the style was decidedly sexier and more modern in Gaga's hands.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 DAYS AGO