Photographs of Napoli's burgeoning ballroom scene

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a city with famously queer roots, the community is a space for young Italians to unite and express their individuality. Italy’s Naples is a layered city. Its historical and cultural roots lie deep in the queerness that pervades the entire region — from the Neapolitan femminielli, to the pagan 'brides'...

