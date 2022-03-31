ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Electrifying Video Captures Rare Ground to Sky Lightning [WATCH]

By Ryan O'Bryan
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know what it is about a storm I find so captivating, but when one rolls into the area I just want to watch it (even though we're told to stay away from windows). Maybe it's the fact that it can take something as simple as the air we breathe...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Seldom-seen animal spotted on Colorado trail camera

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) trail camera recorded a rare sight late last month, when a ringtail crossed it's path. "Typical habitat is canyon and mesa country, and most sightings are near water. In fact, the first reports of ringtails in an area often are of animals caught in traps set for mink," CPW said in a post on their website.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Bolt#Lightning Rod#Mother Nature
Bring Me The News

Viral video shows 'nerve-racking' ice house removal on Lake of the Woods

A Minnesota fishing guide's video of an ice house removal on Lake of the Woods has gone viral. Eric Best, a fishing guide at a northern Minnesota resort, posted the video on a Lake of the Woods Facebook group. The video is recorded from the passenger window of a truck that is towing a skid ice house along a flooded ice road, with water up to the bottom of the doors on the truck.
MINNESOTA STATE
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
Outsider.com

Trail Cam Captures Footage of Extremely Rare Siberian Tiger

A German photographer’s trail camera recently picked up some footage of an extremely rare Siberian tiger in Far East Russia. The camera caught the footage from December 2021 in the snowy forests of far east Russia. Wildlife photographer Sascha Fonseca planned to get one of the endangered cats, however, and he was lucky he did.
ANIMALS
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Baby Smiling & Winking On Video Wins The Internet & It’s HILARIOUS [WATCH]

New parents are constantly keeping a camera on their babies. One Kentucky Mom captured the cutest moment EVER when her infant daughter winked and smiled at her. IT'S AWESOME. Let's be honest, you've been one 'The Helicopter New Parent' where you have to document every single breath your baby takes. Now that we have cell phones it is much easier to do it. Angel here and when my two oldest boys Parker and Braden were little I would have to run find the camcorder and hope it was charged to get special moments or milestones. Nowadays all eyes are always on the baby.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Security Camera Films Pair of Entities Descending from Sky in Mexico?

A particularly peculiar piece of footage from Mexico appears to show a pair of entities descending from the sky and frightening a group of dogs before fleeing the scene. According to a local media report, the very weird video was captured by a security camera in the community of San Vicente Chicoloapan in late February and popped up online late last week. The puzzling footage, which can be seen above, begins with what seems to be two somewhat transparent forms slowly floats down from the night sky until the oddities touch the ground. At that point, a trio of dogs at the location begin frantically reacting to the eerie intrusion while keeping a safe distance from the 'visitors.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Scientists Spot ‘Rarest of Rare’ Deer From Helicopter in West Texas Desert

You never know what you are going to see in the great outdoors. Even if you’re high above the ground, in, say, a helicopter, you just might spot something special. That is what a few scientists did as they flew above the fray in a helicopter recently and saw the “rarest of rare” deer in a West Texas desert. Seriously. What made this particular deer so rare is that it was a melanistic mule deer fawn. This meant it had black hair. This type of deer is extremely rare because of how rare melanism is in deer.
WEST, TX
94.9 KYSS FM

WATCH: An Owl Hijacked a Montana News Camera and Put on a Show

Where do the best television moments come from? Kids and animals! You never know what to expect when it comes to the two of them. Use kids or animals in a live shot and they're bound to say or do something funny or shocking that you just didn't see coming. Case in point, a great video that's been making the rounds today with an owl putting on a show for a news camera in Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, MT
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy