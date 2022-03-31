ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, IA

C-M girls edge Baxter for first team track title of new season

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 1 day ago
Colfax-Mingo junior Carley Underwood competes at the state track meet last spring. Underwood was part of four wins during the Tigerhawks' season-opening track meet at Des Moines Christian on Tuesday. Colfax-Mingo edged Baxter by one point for the team title. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

URBANDALE — Colfax-Mingo’s Carley Underwood was part of four wins, Kyra Lester and McKayla Smith went 1-2 in the discus and shot put and the Tigerhawks edged Baxter during a season-opening track and field meet at Des Moines Christian on Tuesday.

The C-M girls won six total events, were top three in 12 others and won the team championship with 88 points.

Elie Tuhn won a pair of distance events for Baxter and the Bolts registered five total victories in scoring 87 points in second.

Host Des Moines Christian was third with 84 and ACGC scored 58 in fourth.

Colfax-Mingo was scheduled to host the meet, but its new all-weather track is not yet ready for competition.

Baxter senior Elie Tuhn runs in a distance race last spring. Tuhn won a pair of races at the season-opening track and field meet on Tuesday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

Underwood’s wins came in the long jump, 100- and 400-meter hurdles and the shuttle hurdle relay.

The Tigerhawks had a big night in hurdles overall.

In the 100 hurdles, Underwood won the race in 16.48 seconds and Kylie Doty (18.79), Melany Vry (18.95) and Lily Webster (20.17) were 4-5-6, respectively. Baxter’s Bree Buswell broke up the party with a third-place finish in 18.65.

In the 400 hurdles, Underwood won in 1 minute, 19.08 seconds. C-M was the only school in the event as Riely Wright (1:31.41), Webster (1:35.07), Vry (1:35.23), Shyann Steck (1:42.47) and Devan Chadwick (1:49.46) were second through sixth, respectively.

The Tigerhawks were first and third in the shuttle hurdle relay. The winning team was Vry, Doty, Mickayla Lind and Underwood in 1:14.84 and the foursome of Webster, Steck, Samantha Haney and Chadwick were third in 1:25.48.

Underwood won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Abi Rawlins (13-6 1/2) and Trinity Smith (13-5) were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Lester won the shot put (32-10) and discus (104-8) and Smith was the runner-up in the shot put (31-6 1/4) and discus (81-9).

Colfax-Mingo senior Kyra Lester throws the discus last season. She won the discus and shot put at Des Moines Christian on Tuesday during the Tigerhawks' season-opening meet. (Troy Hyde/Newton News file photo)

Elie Tuhn won the 1,500 and the 3,000 for Baxter with times of 5:46.63 and 12:19.24, respectively. Zoey Gliem was fourth in the 1,500 in 6:12.77.

Gliem grabbed a win of her own in the 400 with a time of 1:14.08.

The Bolts’ two relay wins came in the 4x100 and distance medley relays.

In the 4x100 relay, Lydia Pierce, Buswell, Maggie Schabilion and Mandee Selover won the race in 56.31 seconds. Colfax-Mingo’s team of Rawlins, Doty, Caylee Cunningham and McKenna Pleima was third in 56.85.

The Bolts’ distance medley relay team of Buswell, Schabilion, Selover and Tuhn won in 4:55.85 and C-M’s foursome of Cunningham, Lind, Felicity Woods and Smith were third in 5:19.77.

In the sprint medley relay, the Bolts and Tigerhawks were second and third. Baxter’s foursome of Pierce, Addison Kerwin, Buswell and Schabilion were second in 2:08.56 and C-M’s group of Rawlins, Doty, Pleima and Smith were third in 2:11.01.

The Bolts’ 4x400 relay team of Morgan Ratliff, Regan Russell, Abby McReynolds and Kerwin were second in 5:04.65 and the 4x800 relay team of Russell-Ratliff, Lilyan Headlee and Gliem were third 12:12.55.

Both teams had solid performances in the other field events.

Selover was the runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 14-6 1/2. Baxter’s Jo Harder (25-3/65-6) and Adison Bonney (23-7/63-11) were 4-5, respectively, in both the shot put and discus.

In the high jump, Lind and Cunningham tied for second with marks of 4-6. Webster was fifth for C-M with a leap of 4-2. Baxter’s Pierce finished fourth with a jump of 4-4.

Pleima had the next best finish for C-M as she was second in the 100 with a time of 14.18. Kerwin took third in 14.46 and Pierce finished fourth in 14.54.

In the 200, Selover was second in 28.95 and Schabilion was third in 29.29. Cunningham (30.15) and Pleima (30.33) were next in fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the 800, Russell was third in 2:56.99 and Ratliff placed fourth in 3:01.81.

The Tigerhawks went 3-6 in the 400 with Rachael Uecker (1:16.38) and Danica Linn (1:20.42).

