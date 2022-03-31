ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, MI

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 11:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while...

alerts.weather.gov

WETM

Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday, Spring returns Thursday

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a portion of the Twin Tiers Wednesday morning until the afternoon.*. High pressure leading to decreasing clouds Tuesday afternoon. Turning mainly clear for the overnight. Winds subside and temperatures drop into the low to mid teens. Next disturbance moving in for us Wednesday, which...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory. Wintry Mix Could IMPACT AM Rush

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for some counties Wednesday morning. After a couple of hard freezes the past few mornings, temperatures will rise across the Susquehanna Valley. But as the warm air moves into the cold air over us, a light and patchy wintry mix will develop toward morning and it could cause some slick spots for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
County
Mackinac County, MI
County
Chippewa County, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In Minnesota, Rice, Goodhue, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated amounts around 15 inches possible over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until Midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Portage, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, Lake Station, South Haven, Porter, Winfield, New Chicago, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 9 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 15 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Pierce; St. Croix A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN HENNEPIN...DAKOTA NORTHEASTERN SIBLEY...NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...SOUTHEASTERN ANOKA SCOTT...CARVER...WASHINGTON...RAMSEY...ST. CROIX...PIERCE...DUNN AND NORTHWESTERN CHIPPEWA COUNTIES At 852 AM CDT, an area of heavy snow was located along a line extending from Clear Lake to near Mendota Heights to near Green Isle. Movement was east at 30 mph. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour and visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Menomonie, River Falls, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Eagan, Woodbury, Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie and Burnsville.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Yellow Medicine, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle and Swift Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly reduced visibility.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha Scattered Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers This Evening Scattered moderate to perhaps heavy snow showers continue to move across the area this evening. While these snow showers will be short lived, sudden reductions in visibility down to 1 mile and wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. Light, slushy snow accumulations are also possible on roads as temperatures continue to drop. Those traveling should remain weather aware, and be prepared to slow down.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 03:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Levy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Levy COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Citrus and Coastal Levy Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 05:48:00 Expires: 2022-04-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Southeast beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

