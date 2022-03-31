ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Sri Lanka runs out of diesel, faces longest-ever blackout

By Ishara S. KODIKARA, Amal JAYASINGHE
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMNng_0ev3TxJe00
Sri Lanka is in the grips of its worst economic crisis since independence, sparked by an acute lack of foreign currency to pay for even the most essential imports /AFP

Diesel was no longer on sale across Sri Lanka on Thursday, crippling transport as the crisis-hit country's 22 million people endure record-long power blackouts.

The South Asian nation is in the grips of its worst economic downturn since independence, sparked by an acute lack of foreign currency to pay for even the most essential imports.

Diesel -- the main fuel for buses and commercial vehicles -- was unavailable at stations across the island, according to officials and media reports.

Petrol was on sale but in short supply, forcing motorists to abandon their cars in long queues.

"We are siphoning off fuel from buses that are in the garage for repairs and using that diesel to operate serviceable vehicles," Transport Minister Dilum Amunugama said.

Owners of private buses -- which account for two-thirds of the country's fleet -- said they were already out of oil and that even skeleton services may not be possible after Friday.

"We are still using old stocks of diesel, but if we don't get supplies by this evening, we will not be able to operate," chairman of the private bus operators association Gemunu Wijeratne told AFP.

The state electricity monopoly said they would be forced to enforce a 13-hour power cut from Thursday -- the longest ever -- because they did not have diesel for generators.

"We are promised new supplies in two days and if that happens, we can reduce the length of power cuts," Ceylon Electricity Board chairman M. M. C. Ferdinando told reporters.

He said hydro reservoirs, which provide more than a third of electricity demand, were also dangerously low.

The lengthy power cuts forced the Colombo Stock Exchange to limit its trading by half to two hours, while many offices asked non-essential staff to stay at home.

The electricity rationing also hit mobile phone base stations and affected the quality of calls, operators said, adding that their stand-by generators were also without diesel.

The shortages have sparked outrage across Sri Lanka, with local television reporting protests across the country as hundreds of motorists block main roads in several towns.

Several state-run hospitals have stopped surgeries as they have run out of essential life-saving medicines, while most have stopped diagnostic tests which require imported chemicals that are in short supply.

Colombo imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 in a bid to save foreign currency needed to service its $51 billion in foreign debt.

But this has led to widespread shortages of essential goods and sharp price rises.

The government has said it is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund while asking for more loans from India and China.

Sri Lanka's predicament was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which torpedoed tourism and remittances.

Many economists also blame government mismanagement including tax cuts and years of budget deficits.

Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Russia’s Invasion Put This Island Deeper in Debt. People Are Dying Waiting for Fuel.

In the last 48 hours, three men died in different parts of Sri Lanka while waiting in line for fuel. Two were in their seventies, and one had long-standing health problems. The third man reached the end of the line and managed to fill three cans, only to collapse as he was carrying the third can to his vehicle. The men died before they could be taken to hospitals. The long hours of waiting proved too much for their frail bodies. Many others like them have fainted in queues for fuel and food across the island nation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Debt#Hydro Power#Rationing#Chemicals#South Asian
International Business Times

Sri Lanka In Talks With IMF On Economic Crisis, President Says

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he had decided to work with the International Monetary Fund to help solve the country's economic crisis. The Indian Ocean nation's foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the past two years to about $2.31 billion, leaving it struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel.
WORLD
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists drilling for more North Sea oil and gas does not undermine climate fight

Boris Johnson has issued a passionate defence of his plans to drill for more North Sea oil and gas, insisting it will not undermine the fight against the climate emergency.Ahead of a new energy plan that will grant fresh licences, the prime minister argued it would be “crazy” to shut down production – and open up the UK to “blackmail from Vladimir Putin.Speaking to Scottish Tories in Aberdeen – the heart of the North Sea industries – Mr Johnson vowed to make “sensible use of this country’s own natural hydrocarbon resources”.Turning off the taps would be “a disaster”, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China likens Australia's 'disrespectful colonialism' towards Pacific islands to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it lashes out at calls for an INVASION of the Solomon Islands over Beijing security deal

China has taken a brutal swipe at what it claims is Australia's disrespectful 'colonialist mentality toward South Pacific island countries'. Beijing was incensed by a fringe independent article calling on Canberra to invade the Solomon Islands over its worrying new security arrangement with China. Although the call for regime change...
CHINA
