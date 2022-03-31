VERSE: Immersive Hologram Gallery Presented by Enklu, Non Plus Ultra and Fever, the Augmented Reality Exhibition Will Open in Denver Starting April
After a successful opening in San Francisco earlier this year, Enklu, the leading metaversal creation platform, is thrilled to announce the Denver launch of the first of its kind, hologram gallery and unique immersive experience. VERSE: The Art of the Future is a visionary and collaborative augmented reality holographic exhibition combining...martechseries.com
Comments / 0