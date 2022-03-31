ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

VERSE: Immersive Hologram Gallery Presented by Enklu, Non Plus Ultra and Fever, the Augmented Reality Exhibition Will Open in Denver Starting April

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a successful opening in San Francisco earlier this year, Enklu, the leading metaversal creation platform, is thrilled to announce the Denver launch of the first of its kind, hologram gallery and unique immersive experience. VERSE: The Art of the Future is a visionary and collaborative augmented reality holographic exhibition combining...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 101.7

‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ Exhibit to Launch in Chicago

A new interactive exhibit titled Prince: The Immersive Experience is set to open in Chicago on June 9. Located at the Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile, the exhibit will feature a partial recreation of Paisley Park's famed Studio A, archival material from various eras of Prince's career such as clothing, guitars and photographs and a special 3-D representation of the iconic Purple Rain album cover.
CHICAGO, IL
Westword

Art Attack: Another Weekend of Gallery Openings in Denver

This weekend’s gallery openings are bursting with artistic diversity, including a meaningful new show at the Museo de las Americas that serves as a loaded Chicanx answer to the Denver Art Museum’s La Malinche, a long-awaited reception for Art of the State at the Arvada Center, a display of ceramic art direct from Russia at Urban Mud and new Mo’Print offerings, which continue into mid-April.
DENVER, CO
musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
MUSIC
ARTnews

Record-Breaking $32 M. Dinosaur Skeleton Heads to New Abu Dhabi Museum

Click here to read the full article. A $32 million Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton that sold at Christie’s in 2020 will become the centerpiece of a new museum in Abu Dhabi set to be completed in 2025. The 67-million-year-old skeleton is nicknamed “Stan,” and it set a record price for a fossil when an anonymous bidder on the phone with a Christie’s London specialist bought it for a hammer price of $27.5 million. With premium, its final price increased to $32 million, making it more expensive than many works by contemporary artists that head to auction. The sale coincided with a rise...
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Exhibitions#Art World#Martech Interview#Cmo#Nft#Enklu Mobile#Bored Ape Yacht Club
ARTnews

American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
MUSEUMS
Houston Chronicle

Escher exhibition presents patterns, strange realities and reptiles

Maurits Cornelis Escher saw the world differently. The Dutch artist created a few dozen images that, because of his peculiar perspective, have endured. But many of those images — two hands drawing each other, impossible architectural constructions with perpetually flowing water, lizards and other creatures emerging from sketch to reality — haven’t exactly helped canonize Escher as a major artist of the 20th century. Rather he has become the da Vinci of the dormitory — an artist whose work has become widespread on posters, T-shirts, calendars.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
YubaNet

Gold Country On Camera Exhibit opens April 2

Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Gold Country on Camera – A Photo Challenge” will be on display at the Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley in April to celebrate Photography Month. This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during one week in February. “The purpose of this annual photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in their photography, post processing and presentation of their artwork. This exhibit is fun not only for the photographers but viewers as well, as the photographs often incorporate fantasy, 3D or other special effects in the finished work,” said Kathy Triolo, Vice President of the Nevada County Camera Club.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Shropshire Star

Exhibition inspired by vandalised paintings opens at National Gallery

The exhibition has been created by the National Gallery’s artist in residence Ali Cherri. An exhibition inspired by paintings that were vandalised while on display has opened at the National Gallery. The new work by the gallery’s 2021 artist in residence Ali Cherri is called: If you prick us,...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Mira Calix was an open-hearted musician who brought magic to the everyday

Artists whose careers began in electronic music are often portrayed – sometimes deliberately – as distant, detached figures. Mira Calix, the artistic moniker of Chantal Passamonte, who died this weekend aged 51, was the absolute opposite of that. She was as warm, generous and humane as her art, which spanned sound installations – some seen by hundreds of thousands – soundtracks, scores and sculptures, as well as studio albums and many collaborations.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Desperados Collective Returns to Champion the Art of Collaboration

Following last year’s launch, Desperados continues to celebrate creativity with the second installment of “Desperados Collective.”. For this campaign, the brand champions the importance of collaboration and the sharing of experiences. As well as spotlighting rising creators from a range of disciplines, each creative is paired with an established artist to inspire their fresh concepts.
LIFESTYLE
Architectural Digest

5 Crafty Gallery Wall Ideas to Inspire a Home Revamp

There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stamford Advocate

Torrington’s Five Points Gallery shows opening April 1

TORRINGTON — Five Points Gallery, located at 33 Main Street in downtown Torrington, presents two new exhibitions. Nayana LaFond’s solo exhibition in the East Gallery will feature powerful portraits related to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls/People. Native Voices, a group exhibition in the West and TDP...
TORRINGTON, CT
News On 6

Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' Exhibit Coming To Tulsa

Organizers announce the hit traveling exhibit "Beyond Van Gogh" is coming to Tulsa. Details of the stop are still to be released, including when and where. The exhibit allows guests to immerse themselves in Van Gogh's art, including masterpieces like "Starry Night" and "Sunflowers." "Van Gogh’s art comes to life...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy