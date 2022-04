Federal funding for several projects in Henrico County is on the way. As part of the Omnibus Appropriations Agreement for Fiscal Year 2022, $1.5 million will be appropriated for the expansion of the Achievable Dream Academy program in Henrico, which this year expanded from Highland Springs Elementary School to sixth grade. The program will continue to expand each of the next two years to encompass all three years of middle school for participating students.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 17 DAYS AGO