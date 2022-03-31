ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China oil giant CNOOC plans $5.5 bln Shanghai listing amid heightened geopolitical risks

By Samuel Shen, Julie Zhu
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGvFg_0ev3SpQt00
Men wearing face masks walk past a sign of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) outside its headquarters in Beijing, China March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK), China's top offshore oil and gas producer, plans to raise about 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) next month in what will likely be China's 10th-biggest listing, to fund oil and gas extraction as Beijing prioritises energy security amid rising geopolitical tensions.

State-owned CNOOC, which is blacklisted by Washington, said in a prospectus on Thursday it plans to sell 2.6 billion shares on April 12 and list thereafter on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

CNOOC is taking advantage of soaring global oil prices as Russia's war on Ukraine pushes up already high inflation. CNOOC expects first-quarter profit to jump 62%-89% from a year earlier and its Hong Kong-listed shares hit two-year highs on Wednesday.

The oil giant said it would use the share sale proceeds to fund one gas and seven oilfield projects in China and overseas, and to replenish capital.

The company said in September it aimed to raise up to 35 billion yuan, potentially making the share sale China's 10th largest on record, trailing China Railway Construction Corp's (601186.SS) 2008 initial public offering, according to Refinitiv data.

"China's demand for oil and gas has been steadily rising, and its dependency on oil and gas imports increases every year .... The supply-demand situation is very grave," CNOOC said in its prospectus on Thursday.

"With China's demand for oil and gas rising, and the government's high attention to energy security, we expect Chinese investment in oil and gas exploration will increase further."

CNOOC said it had no business in Ukraine, but its 10% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia could be vulnerable to financial sanctions triggered by Russia's military operations.

CNOOC, whose U.S. shares were delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in October after Washington added it to an economic blacklist, said it could face additional sanctions.

"We cannot predict if the company or its affiliates and partners will be affected by U.S. sanctions in future, if policies change," CNOOC said.

CNOOC is preparing to exit one of the North Sea's largest field in a strategic shift of focus to newer oil and gas developments and away from Western assets, banking and industry sources told Reuters. read more

($1 = 6.3489 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Stephen Coates and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Field#Shanghai#Reuters Rrb Cnooc Ltd
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy