Louisville, KY

1 person in critical condition after shooting on Bardstown Road

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is in critical condition after being shot on Bardstown Road. LMPD says around 11:15 p.m....

Comments / 5

Sherri Sanders
23h ago

color does not matter what matters is another human being has been shot and the world has gone crazy prayers for this person and their family

Richard Roundtree
23h ago

Where's all the White people comments, maybe cause it's EAST of I-65 right ? Where you at Starboard gunner where you at Tommy Flynn. where you at ?

WLKY.com

2 people killed in business parking lot shooting on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have died due to a shooting in a parking lot in Poplar Level on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road. That is just off the Watterson Expressway exit there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Didn't even make his 2nd birthday': Louisville toddler dies, cause of death under investigation by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating following the death of a toddler this week. LMPD said it was contacted by Shively Police regarding a child’s death around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a daycare on Crums Lane. No other information regarding the incident was immediately available, but police said their Homicide Unit is looking further into the case.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man tells police how he plans to kill family

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, the Warrick County Indiana Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police assistance to find Zachary A. Conner. Police say Conner was making threats to kill members of his own family. KSP Troopers and Madisonville Police Department found Conner parked at the CVS pharmacy on North Main Street in Madisonville, […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 50-year-old woman found shot to death in home near Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County officials have identified a 50-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her home last week near Pleasure Ridge Park. Paula Rife, of Louisville, was named in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The 50-year-old died of a gunshot wound in the shooting that happened March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville inmate dragged through puddle of urine; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Metro Corrections officers have been reassigned after a video surfaced purportedly showing an inmate being dragged through a puddle of urine. The investigation into the incident and the officers was announced by officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man accused of trying to slice mom’s throat

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man from Milltown is facing charges after allegedly attacking his mother with a knife and destroying her phone. It happened on March 19, according to a release from the Crawford County Indiana Sheriff’s Department. A deputy responded to a driver who said he picked up a woman on North Ridge Road who was bleeding from stab wounds, a probable cause affidavit states. The woman told the deputy that her son had cut her at her home on North Ridge Road.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVQ

Car crashes into pillar outside main entrance of a Walgreens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Walgreens on East New Circle Road in Lexington almost ended up with an unwanted drive-thru on Tuesday afternoon. The Lexington Fire Department says an elderly man, for some unknown reason, crashed his vehicle into a brick pillar outside the main entrance to the business.
LEXINGTON, KY
AZFamily

Phoenix PD: Father shoots 6-year-old son, turns gun on himself

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a father is dead and his son is seriously injured after a shooting on Sunday morning. Phoenix police say it happened near 24th Street and Cactus Road around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said it started when the mother of the boy...
PHOENIX, AZ

