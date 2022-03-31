ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China hopes U.S. to adopt practical, reasonable China trade policy: commerce ministry

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it hoped the United States could adopt a practical and reasonable trade policy on China, after the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the country would defend its economic interests against the negative impact of China’s economic policies.

Trade teams from the two countries were maintaining normal communications at present and China hoped the United States could push forward a healthy and stable development of bilateral trade ties, the ministry’s spokeswoman Shu Jueting told regular news conference. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

