Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown is considered probable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Brown is dealing with a left eye corneal abrasion, which is why he was sidelined on Monday. However, in Wednesday night's contest, he will carry a probable tag. Expect him to play, and the same can be said for Didi Louzada - who is dealing with a left knee ailment.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO