Please Enable JavaScript

Among Ruf's many creations, the retro styled Ultimate is one of the rarest. And the one you see here is claimed to be the only one in the U.S. Ruf is probably most famous for the original CTR "Yellow Bird" launched in 1987, and the Ultimate pays tribute to that car. Launched in 2016, it's based on a donor 993-generation Porsche 911 chassis, but with carbon-fiber bodywork backdating its appearance to that of the earlier Yellow Bird.

