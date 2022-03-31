Please Enable JavaScript

The ADO D30 eBike offers a massive 90 km range, with a top speed of 25 km/h with assisted pedal power. The 250 W motor is enough to make any hill an absolute breeze, and the battery can store enough juice to ensure you can complete fairly lengthy commutes without losing too much juice. If you do, the battery is removable for easy charging and as an added security measure. An excellent ride for anyone seeking a pedal-assisted hybrid bike, that is great on roads, gravel, loose stone—and it eats hills for breakfast.
Comments / 0